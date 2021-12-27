Why Did Meghan Markle Just Receive A Public Apology?
Meghan Markle's royal journey has been nothing short of controversial, to say the least. From breaking royal protocol on numerous occasions (can you blame her, though?!) to the widely contentious Sussexit, Meghan has found herself facing immense amounts of public scrutiny time and time again. But despite such, the Duchess of Sussex has toughed out the last several years of royalty and is now blazing her own trail with Prince Harry as they take on sunny California.
But of course, in falling under the public's microscope, Meghan has inevitably found herself taking legal action against certain offenders. Such is the case with Associated Newspapers — the publishers of MailOnline and the Mail on Sunday. In February 2019, the outlet published excerpts of a five-page letter penned by the duchess for her father, Thomas Markle. Citing a breach of privacy, Meghan eventually took them to court and in early December, scored a huge legal victory over them.
Geoffrey Vos, a judge from Britain's High Court, ruled that "the Duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the contents of the letter. Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest," per Fox News. Now, amidst her victory, Meghan Markle is receiving a public apology.
Meghan Markle's public apology came amidst her legal win
Now, Meghan is receiving a front-page apology and acknowledgement of defeat from the outlet following her legal win. On December 26, the Mail on Sunday's front page read (per People), "The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online." They continued, stating, "Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement" and added that, "The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online." Furthermore, they note that "financial remedies have been agreed."
While it hasn't been revealed how much Meghan stands to gain financially, we do know that with her and Prince Harry's Netflix and Spotify deals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be swimming in dollars all 2022!