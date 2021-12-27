Why Is Lisa Rinna's Daughter Amelia Mortified By Her Mother?

Amelia Hamlin might not always love being in the spotlight, but she's gotten used to it, thanks to her modeling career, her dating life, and of course, her mother's headline-grabbing antics on the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Back in September, Amelia told Bustle that it wasn't always easy growing up with a mother like Lisa Rinna at home. She said, "I always knew my mom was kind of out there — she was the weird mom that would walk around in her underwear when my friends were over — but now that she's on 'The Real Housewives,' she's Lisa Rinna on crack. She's created this persona that has been locked away her whole life. She's very unapologetically herself, which is also a huge lesson that she's taught me."

If that weren't enough, Amelia also suggested on her Instagram Story in July 2020 that being on the hit Bravo show wasn't something she personally wanted to do. She wrote (via People), "I'm forced to be on the housewives by my mom. Ask anyone it's the last thing I want to do. I couldn't care less about air time." However, she later went on to clarify her comments and said that she was "encouraged" by her mother Lisa to be on the show, as detailed by ET Online.

And while Amelia's relationship with her mother does seem to have its ups and downs, it's Lisa's latest antics that might send her over the edge for good.