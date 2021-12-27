The Real Reason Valerie Bertinelli Broke Down Crying During An Instagram Video

Valerie Bertinelli is most well-known for her roles in "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland," but like many of her Hollywood counterparts, she's transformed from an actor to a television personality. According to IMDb, the star began her self-titled cooking show in 2015, and we are big fans of all the meals that she whips up. She's amassed a following of 1 million fans on Instagram alone, where she shares everything from cooking videos to touching tributes.

Bertinelli is the proud mom to son Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she had with rocker and ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. In October 2020, Eddie died from cancer, and Bertinelli made sure to pour her heart out with a tribute to honor him. The pair separated in 2001 and ultimately ended their marriage in 2007, but they still seemed to be close. "40 years ago, my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang," she wrote on the post. "Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin." And if that wasn't enough to make you cry, she didn't stop there. "I'm so grateful Wolfie, and I were able to hold you in your last moments," she added. "I will see you in our next life my love."

In December, Bertinelli's Instagram feed turned emotional again, but this time for a totally different reason.