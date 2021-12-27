Billie Lourd's Tribute To Her Late Mother Carrie Fisher Is Heartbreaking
It has been five years since Carrie Fisher tragically died. The late actor, best known for her role in "Star Wars" as Princess Leia amongst other films, including "The Blues Brothers" and "When Harry Met Sally," cemented her legacy as Hollywood royalty through her illustrious four-decade career, lineage notwithstanding. On December 27, 2016, however, only two months after her 60th birthday, Fisher died after going into cardiac arrest and suffering a heart attack.
At the time, family spokesperson Simon Halls shared, "It is with a very deep sadness that [daughter] Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning" (via People). "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," the statement continued, adding. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."
Coroners ultimately could not determine the manner of Fisher's death. However, they did eventually discover that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" played a role in her death, along with "multiple drug intake" (via CNN). Lourd noted that Fisher "battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life" and "ultimately died of it." Now, five years later, Billie Lourd is getting candid about mother Carrie Fisher once more.
Billie Lourd honors 'Momby' Carrie Fisher five years after her death
Billie Lourd is no stranger to tragedy. On December 27, 2016, she lost mom Carrie Fisher after a sudden cardiac event. Eerily enough, the next day, grandmother Debbie Reynolds also tragically died of a stroke. Five years after Fisher's death, however, Lourd has taken to Instagram to honor her late mother.
"People always ask me what stage of grief I'm in. And my answer is never simple. I'm in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day. My grief is a multi course meal with many complicated ingredients," Lourd candidly revealed, sharing a throwback of her and Fisher with a koala. "An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert."
She added that "that's how grief should be – all things all at once – actually there is no 'should' in grief – grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it 'should be.'" Lourd also clarified for those "wondering why I'm posting this on the 26th it's the 27th here down unda (aka Tomorrowland) so what better thing to post for my Momby's Australian death anniversary (4 words I never thought I'd be putting next to each other?!?) than this picture of her and I with a koala!?" Lourd then concluded by sending "my love to anyone out there who needs it."