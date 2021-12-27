Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Are Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are one of those couples that you didn't realize you needed in your life. Zooey comes from a Hollywood background, while Jonathan and his twin brother, Drew Scott, became famous on reality television thanks to their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers." The seemingly unlikely couple met on television filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew. It's safe to say that sparks between Jonathan and Zooey flew immediately, and they had instant chemistry. The rest, as they say, is history. The pair even survived and thrived together during quarantine.

Since their meeting, they seem to be going strong, and they never seem to miss an opportunity to rave over one another on their social media accounts. "What a wonderful adventure to #sanfrancisco this weekend with my (love)," Jonathan wrote on Instagram in July. "From steep romantic strolls and yummy food to an excessive amount of escape rooms (3 for 3). Safe to say...it was awesome. We make a great team." The HGTV star also gave his girlfriend a sweet shoutout on Christmas. "My heart is full hope you had a safe, happy holiday surrounded by the ones you love," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and the "Elf" actor cozied up in front of a tree.

Jonathan Scott recently shared some more exciting news with fans regarding the next step in his relationship with Zooey Deschanel, and it's making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.