Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Are Taking A Big Step In Their Relationship
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are one of those couples that you didn't realize you needed in your life. Zooey comes from a Hollywood background, while Jonathan and his twin brother, Drew Scott, became famous on reality television thanks to their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers." The seemingly unlikely couple met on television filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew. It's safe to say that sparks between Jonathan and Zooey flew immediately, and they had instant chemistry. The rest, as they say, is history. The pair even survived and thrived together during quarantine.
Since their meeting, they seem to be going strong, and they never seem to miss an opportunity to rave over one another on their social media accounts. "What a wonderful adventure to #sanfrancisco this weekend with my (love)," Jonathan wrote on Instagram in July. "From steep romantic strolls and yummy food to an excessive amount of escape rooms (3 for 3). Safe to say...it was awesome. We make a great team." The HGTV star also gave his girlfriend a sweet shoutout on Christmas. "My heart is full hope you had a safe, happy holiday surrounded by the ones you love," he wrote alongside a photo of himself and the "Elf" actor cozied up in front of a tree.
Jonathan Scott recently shared some more exciting news with fans regarding the next step in his relationship with Zooey Deschanel, and it's making us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott bought a home
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are proud homeowners. Jonathan announced the exciting news in an essay for his magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. The HGTV star explained to fans that Zooey is a big fan of the Los Angeles area, and it took a while for the idea to grow on him. "The more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too," he noted.
The pair decided to start looking for a home, but there were only two that really met their criteria. "The second house was a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord. As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed ... magical," Jonathan shared, adding that the property boasted beautiful California sycamores and looked like a park. "Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property they dubbed it the Park House," Jonathan explained. "And you know what happens when you name something, whether it's a mangy stray dog or a beautiful home of your dreams? You keep it."
The couple purchased the house and began renovating it with just a few setbacks that didn't seem to bug Jonathan, who does renovations for a living. "Our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family," he wrote. Zooey has two kids from her previous marriage, but that's not to rule out if Jonathan was talking about any other future children to come.