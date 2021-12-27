Nearly 50% Of People Don't Understand Why This Celebrity Couple Started Dating In 2021

Sometimes, love can be confusing. Love's throes can throw partners into heartbreak and sorrow. But hey, not all is gloomy for 2021, as many people have found love in new and not-so-hopeless places. And of course, look no further than Tinseltown for some heartfelt hope!

With many celebrity couples now burgeoning, it seems as if some couples just spawned out of thin air. We here at Nicki Swift decided to get to the bottom of this — asking readers, "Which celebrity couple of 2021 made absolutely no sense?" Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck actually came in last place, with 64 of 606 participants (10.56%) voting for the beloved Bennifer. Following up was Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles with 75 votes (12.38%), alongside John Mulaney and Olivia Munn — who scored 82 votes (13.53%).

Shailene Woodley and the controversial Aaron Rodgers were this poll's runner-ups, confusing 92 voters (15.18%) with their romance. But there was one timely romance that ultimately offset the entire poll — befuddling nearly 50% of voters.