Nearly 50% Of People Don't Understand Why This Celebrity Couple Started Dating In 2021
Sometimes, love can be confusing. Love's throes can throw partners into heartbreak and sorrow. But hey, not all is gloomy for 2021, as many people have found love in new and not-so-hopeless places. And of course, look no further than Tinseltown for some heartfelt hope!
With many celebrity couples now burgeoning, it seems as if some couples just spawned out of thin air. We here at Nicki Swift decided to get to the bottom of this — asking readers, "Which celebrity couple of 2021 made absolutely no sense?" Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck actually came in last place, with 64 of 606 participants (10.56%) voting for the beloved Bennifer. Following up was Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles with 75 votes (12.38%), alongside John Mulaney and Olivia Munn — who scored 82 votes (13.53%).
Shailene Woodley and the controversial Aaron Rodgers were this poll's runner-ups, confusing 92 voters (15.18%) with their romance. But there was one timely romance that ultimately offset the entire poll — befuddling nearly 50% of voters.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship left voters confused
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship from this year came as a surprise to many. Davidson, who is best known for his comedic roles on "Saturday Night Live," has been noted for his never-ending charm and wit. Though, with a long rap sheet of courted partners — including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Kaia Gerber — the comic has proven he's got a way with the ladies.
Of course, Davidson's charm still left many people scratching their heads. When Nicki Swift asked, "Which celebrity couple of 2021 made absolutely no sense?" Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian came in first place — earning a whopping 293 votes (48.35%) out of 606. The two entered a relationship months after Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage.
The two's relationship was confirmed in November by E! News. At the time, a source told the outlet that "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else" and added that Kardashian is "trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him." Kardashian has since resorted to group dating with Davidson, as to not make estranged hubby West mad. The rapper, in the meantime, has purchased a home across the street from Kardashian.