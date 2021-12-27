Are G-Eazy And Ashley Benson Getting Back Together?
Sorry, ladies — looks like G-Eazy might be off the market once again. The rapper, best known for hits such as "Me, Myself & I" featuring Bebe Rexha and "No Limit" featuring Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, has had quite an extensive relationship history throughout his time in the limelight. Over the years, the pretty-boy musician has romanced women from all walks of entertainment — including the likes of Lana Del Rey, Halsey, and model Livia Pillmann.
Most notably, however, the rapper has been mired in a relationship with actor Ashley Benson. Benson, who rose to prominence as Hanna Marin in "Pretty Little Liars," first linked up with G-Eazy in 2020 shortly after Benson's split from model Cara Delevingne. In April 2020, Benson and G-Eazy collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," before becoming romantically entwined a month later.
The couple split in February reportedly because "Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her" and she supposedly "felt he hadn't been fully committed to her," as an insider claimed to E! News. Both parties would move on, with Benson linked to a new man in June and G-Eazy getting spotted with a new partner in September. However, a new sighting has fans questioning G-Eazy and Ashley Benson's relationship status.
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunited for lunch
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson had quite the whirlwind romance. With their April 2020 cover of Radiohead's "Creep" in the books, the couple would spark relationship rumors the next month after the actor was spotted at the rapper's home. In the following months, Benson and G-Eazy would be spotted in public together, packing on the PDA.
However, the two endured an acrimonious split in February after less than a year of dating. "It didn't end well," one insider told People at the time. But now, nearly a year after their split, the two have sparked reunion rumors after having lunch together. The two were seen in Los Feliz, California on December 26, as the Daily Mail notes, sharing a quaint lunch while both rocking cozy fits. Benson opted for a stylish look — rocking acid-washed jeans and a sleek black leather jacket, complete with her blonde locks in a high ponytail. G-Eazy, on the other hand, opted for a more casual, everyman look— sporting a beanie, a pullover sweater, and matching pants, along with a pair of black sneakers.
And despite a tumultuous breakup, the two shared laughs and were ultimately seen leaving in the rapper's car. Of course, it's possible Benson wanted to reconnect due to the death of G-Eazy's beloved mom in November, but this also could be a romantic reunion. You never know!