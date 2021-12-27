Are G-Eazy And Ashley Benson Getting Back Together?

Sorry, ladies — looks like G-Eazy might be off the market once again. The rapper, best known for hits such as "Me, Myself & I" featuring Bebe Rexha and "No Limit" featuring Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, has had quite an extensive relationship history throughout his time in the limelight. Over the years, the pretty-boy musician has romanced women from all walks of entertainment — including the likes of Lana Del Rey, Halsey, and model Livia Pillmann.

Most notably, however, the rapper has been mired in a relationship with actor Ashley Benson. Benson, who rose to prominence as Hanna Marin in "Pretty Little Liars," first linked up with G-Eazy in 2020 shortly after Benson's split from model Cara Delevingne. In April 2020, Benson and G-Eazy collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," before becoming romantically entwined a month later.

The couple split in February reportedly because "Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her" and she supposedly "felt he hadn't been fully committed to her," as an insider claimed to E! News. Both parties would move on, with Benson linked to a new man in June and G-Eazy getting spotted with a new partner in September. However, a new sighting has fans questioning G-Eazy and Ashley Benson's relationship status.