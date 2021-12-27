Lynda Carter Stuns Fans With Her Appearance In New Photo

For TV's "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter, 2021 has been a trying year, to say the least. In early February, Carter's husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, died at age 73 due to complications from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, via People. Carter clearly mourned Altman's death greatly and deeply. Speaking with Tamron Hall in November, it was plain to see the much-idolized on-screen superhero will feel the tragedy for a long time to come. "I cry probably three times a day, in the morning and various times when I think of him," Carter told Hall (via People) in the emotional sit-down. Admitting to feeling vulnerable to a future without Altman, Carter said, "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert."

Carter even began processing her grief through music. Her October release — the song "Human and Divine" — is, of course, about love. "Writing this song, I felt extremely vulnerable and inspired," Carter's official statement upon the single's release stated, adding that she aimed to unite others through its musical theme. "Music is in our souls, in our hearts, in our minds and in our bodies," Carter noted. "My hope is that this song will inspire your connection to your own love in your life."

With what sounds like an incredibly introspective year for the "Wonder Woman: 1984" co-star, Carter's Christmas Instagram photo may have taken a few by surprise...