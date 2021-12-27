Lynda Carter Stuns Fans With Her Appearance In New Photo
For TV's "Wonder Woman" star Lynda Carter, 2021 has been a trying year, to say the least. In early February, Carter's husband of 37 years, Robert Altman, died at age 73 due to complications from myelofibrosis, a rare blood cancer, via People. Carter clearly mourned Altman's death greatly and deeply. Speaking with Tamron Hall in November, it was plain to see the much-idolized on-screen superhero will feel the tragedy for a long time to come. "I cry probably three times a day, in the morning and various times when I think of him," Carter told Hall (via People) in the emotional sit-down. Admitting to feeling vulnerable to a future without Altman, Carter said, "It's totally frightening. I don't know who I am without Robert."
Carter even began processing her grief through music. Her October release — the song "Human and Divine" — is, of course, about love. "Writing this song, I felt extremely vulnerable and inspired," Carter's official statement upon the single's release stated, adding that she aimed to unite others through its musical theme. "Music is in our souls, in our hearts, in our minds and in our bodies," Carter noted. "My hope is that this song will inspire your connection to your own love in your life."
With what sounds like an incredibly introspective year for the "Wonder Woman: 1984" co-star, Carter's Christmas Instagram photo may have taken a few by surprise...
Lynda Carter is aging like a real-life Wonder Woman
Lynda Carter not only survived her tumultuous 2021, but she looked every bit as youthful as her lasso-donning days in a Christmas Day photo shared on Instagram. Beaming a red-lipped smile next to her festive tree, Carter sported a full head of glossy locks and seemingly pore-less, wrinkle-free skin. Carter captioned the shot, "Merry Christmas to all who are celebrating today! Wishing you all a joyous holiday and plenty of fun, laughter, and time spent with loved ones." Needless to say, her followers instantly fell in love with Carter's glow. "Beautiful!! Do you ever age?!!?" asked one fan, while another joked that Carter is, in fact, immortal. "Looks like we're all going to have to have a talk about what kind of world we're all going to leave behind for keith richards, betty white and lynda carter," the commenter mused.
If you're wondering what everyday beauty tips have helped Carter's skin stay so vital, she'd probably point you to sunscreen and laying off the heavy makeup when possible, per a 2016 W Magazine interview. "I've stayed out of the sun," Carter revealed. "I would always use Coppertone For Faces Only on my hands when I drive." When she needs to obtain her camera-ready complexion, Carter turns to Nars Tinted Moisturizer ("because it gives a tiny bit of coverage and evens out skin tone"), but as she told W, "I don't really wear makeup very often unless I'm going out."