Wife Swap's Heidi Mae Reveals How Her Family's Changed Since The Show - Exclusive

Heidi Mae recently went viral after she posted a TikTok video discussing what it was really like to appear on "Wife Swap" Season 6. "My family was on 'Wife Swap,' and it was the worst mistake of our lives," Mae explained in her TikTok video. "It was really bad. They had us sign an NDA to be on the show. It's been almost 10 years now. So I decided, f*** it." To date, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times, and Mae has posted multiple follow-up videos revealing what really went on behind the scenes when her family appeared on "Wife Swap."

"I was talking to my therapist about it, I realized it was wrong," Mae explained to Nicki Swift. "It's something that still impacts me to this day, 10 years later. And I still have the effects of what happened to me on the show that follow me around psychologically." Mae decided it was time to go public with her experiences. "I was like, 'You know what? I'm not going to protect their reputation. I'm not going to stay silent anymore.' Because, certainly me and my family were not the only people that this happened to. And staying silent just enables that sort of stuff to continue."

Nicki Swift sat down with Heidi Mae to find out how her family has been since they appeared on "Wife Swap."