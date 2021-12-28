Bear Brown Reveals How They're Honoring Billy Brown On Alaskan Bush People - Exclusive
"Alaskan Bush People" has returned for a Christmas special, which fans can catch on Discovery+ now. The new episode, "North Pole to North Star," gives viewers a glimpse at what life is like on the ranch without patriarch Billy Brown, who tragically died in February at the age of 68. To honor their father, the Browns are paying tribute to him this holiday season in several special ways.
As well as honoring Billy in the special episode, the Browns take part in Secret Santa, exchanging surprising homemade gifts. They also decorate the ranch and look forward to the year ahead. When asked what his plans are for 2022, Bear Brown kept it simple: "Keep building up the ranch, keep sticking together like a family should and keep remembering my dad."
Nicki Swift caught up with Bear Brown to find out all about the "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special and the special ways he's paying tribute to his late father for the holiday season.
The Browns are keeping Billy in their hearts
"Alaskan Bush People" has faced a huge adjustment following the death of its star Billy Brown. While the rest of the Brown family has continued to film the popular reality series, fans will be missing Billy. "It definitely has been a very difficult year," Bear Brown told Nicki Swift of life without his father. "We're just trying to keep on moving towards our goal of a completely self-sustainable ranch, being together as a family and keeping Da in our hearts this holiday season."
While moving forward following such a huge loss isn't easy, Bear and the Browns have been finding ways to include Billy during the holiday season. "We've been honoring Da this Christmas by continuing our family traditions despite how difficult it is being our first Christmas without him, and going all out with Christmas decorations all over North Star Ranch, including hanging a star very high on a tree overlooking the mountain with an awesome view," Bear told Nicki Swift. "I think that is what he would want."
Viewers will also see the Brown family celebrating the holidays in their own special way: "Everyone will get to see our Christmas family traditions in action for sure! Hanging up decorations, being together, good food and of course Secret Santa with plenty of homemade gifts!" It goes without saying that Billy Brown will be in many people's thoughts this Christmas.
All-New "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas Special is available to stream on Discovery+ now.