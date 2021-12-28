Bear Brown Reveals How They're Honoring Billy Brown On Alaskan Bush People - Exclusive

"Alaskan Bush People" has faced a huge adjustment following the death of its star Billy Brown. While the rest of the Brown family has continued to film the popular reality series, fans will be missing Billy. "It definitely has been a very difficult year," Bear Brown told Nicki Swift of life without his father. "We're just trying to keep on moving towards our goal of a completely self-sustainable ranch, being together as a family and keeping Da in our hearts this holiday season."

While moving forward following such a huge loss isn't easy, Bear and the Browns have been finding ways to include Billy during the holiday season. "We've been honoring Da this Christmas by continuing our family traditions despite how difficult it is being our first Christmas without him, and going all out with Christmas decorations all over North Star Ranch, including hanging a star very high on a tree overlooking the mountain with an awesome view," Bear told Nicki Swift. "I think that is what he would want."

Viewers will also see the Brown family celebrating the holidays in their own special way: "Everyone will get to see our Christmas family traditions in action for sure! Hanging up decorations, being together, good food and of course Secret Santa with plenty of homemade gifts!" It goes without saying that Billy Brown will be in many people's thoughts this Christmas.

All-New "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas Special is available to stream on Discovery+ now.