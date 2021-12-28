Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Reveals Which Cast Member She's Closest With - Exclusive

Vanessa Villela was already an award-winning actress when she landed on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," thanks to her multiple roles on Mexican television and beyond. By joining the cast of "Selling Sunset," Villela has truly gone global, and viewers are now just as enamored with the real Vanessa as they are the characters she's played.

"It's been the most incredible experience of my life," Villela told Nicki Swift. "I've been in TV my whole life, but nothing compared to this, because being on TV as yourself ... it's a different story. It's completely changed the way that people approach me now. ... And this time they know Vanessa and it's incredible, honestly." Villela later enthused, "I feel very lucky and grateful for what's happening in my life right now."

Nicki Swift sat down with Vanessa Villela to find out all about her new role on "Selling Sunset," including which member of the cast she's closest with.