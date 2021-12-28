Selling Sunset's Vanessa Villela Reveals Which Cast Member She's Closest With - Exclusive
Vanessa Villela was already an award-winning actress when she landed on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," thanks to her multiple roles on Mexican television and beyond. By joining the cast of "Selling Sunset," Villela has truly gone global, and viewers are now just as enamored with the real Vanessa as they are the characters she's played.
"It's been the most incredible experience of my life," Villela told Nicki Swift. "I've been in TV my whole life, but nothing compared to this, because being on TV as yourself ... it's a different story. It's completely changed the way that people approach me now. ... And this time they know Vanessa and it's incredible, honestly." Villela later enthused, "I feel very lucky and grateful for what's happening in my life right now."
Nicki Swift sat down with Vanessa Villela to find out all about her new role on "Selling Sunset," including which member of the cast she's closest with.
Vanessa Villela is supporting Maya Vander
As fans of "Selling Sunset" will be aware, the reality series features a lot of drama between its cast members. But despite any onscreen tension there might appear to be, Vanessa Villela counts herself close to all of her new castmates. When asked who she was closest to, Villela told Nicki Swift, "I think everyone, but lately I've been speaking a lot with Maya [Vander]. I mean, obviously, recently something tragic happened in her life." Vander recently revealed that she lost her baby at 38 weeks pregnant. Villela continued, "I just cannot ... My heart breaks for her to be honest because I know how loss feels, and I've just been messaging her and I've been like, 'Whatever you need, I'm here for you.'"
Explaining her personal reasons for reaching out to Maya, Vanessa explained, "I know firsthand that there's nothing you can say that would really change how you feel, but it's very important to feel the love of the people that love you and the support, that just knowing that they're there, it's okay." During Season 4, Villela revealed that her sister had passed away, and that the loss had since influenced many of her decisions. "You have to grieve, you have to go through that in order to heal, if that's a word that you can use ... When you go through the loss of someone, I don't know if you can really heal it forever."
Vanessa Villela has love for everyone on Selling Sunset
Expanding on her relationships with the cast of "Selling Sunset," Vanessa Villela told Nicki Swift, "So I've been messaging [Maya] a lot, but we were talking a lot before. I'm waiting for her to be ready to speak. She actually messaged me, 'Thank you so much for being there.' I hope I can help her in some way. I hope I can do something too, some of my experience will help her in some way."
Villela also opened up about the rest of the cast. "With Davina Potratz, I've been speaking a lot with Heather [Rae El Moussa]. We just ran into each other today at the office, and we're going to plan a girls get-together," she said. "I saw Chrishell [Stause] too. So I mean, all of them, I really like all of them. Christine [Quinn], I'm going to see her soon, I hope. I don't know if she's going to travel for the holidays. And obviously, with the launch of the show we've been all super busy with interviews and work. But, I really love all of them."
With Season 5 on the way, fans will be desperate to find out whether the cast is still on good terms after all of the drama that occurred in Season 4.
Season 4 of "Selling Sunset" is streaming on Netflix now.