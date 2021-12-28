How Aaron Rodgers And Erin Andrews Caused An Uproar
Aaron Rodgers and Erin Andrews are causing an uproar for their behavior after an interview. But controversy is nothing new for Rodgers, who is unvaccinated and got COVID-19 this season. Rodgers makes millions playing football, and the Green Bay Packers star is one of the top players in the NFL, so his vaccination scandal arguably wasn't a good look for the football hero. The backlash was especially strong as in an August press conference, Rodgers said, "I'm immunized," when asked about his vaccination status, per Sports Illustrated.
The Green Bay Packer admitted his remarks were misleading in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show. Rogers said, "I shared an opinion that is polarizing. I get it. I misled people about my status which I take full responsibility of... I'm gonna continue to try & be the best version of me moving forward." Even President Joe Biden slammed Rodgers for not being vaccinated.
But just when you thought the drama had died down, Rodgers is making headlines again — and this time, Andrews got pulled into the uproar with him.
Aaron Rodgers and Erin Andrews' hug incites drama
Aaron Rodgers and Erin Andrews followed COVID-19 guidelines during a December 25 interview, with the Green Bay Packers quarterback and the FOX reporter staying socially distant during their post-game chat. But according to Sports Illustrated, the minute the interview was over, they gave each other a maskless hug while the cameras were still rolling, causing another controversy for Rodgers. The Twitter ratio for Rodgers and Andrews was swift and brutal.
Reporter Colin Dunlap tweeted: "Erin Andrews stood like 10 feet from Aaron Rodgers on camera. Interview ends. Erin Andrews hugs Aaron Rodgers. All on national TV. And we wonder why the country is confused as hell." Another Twitter user tweeted: "I thought the exact same thing. Media and the NFL put on a show regarding Covid. Whatever is popular they run to. Popular doesn't always mean right. Here is hypocrisy at its best." Another fan who saw the post-interview hug tweeted: "Rodgers and Erin Andrews interview 6 feet apart and then high five and hug after...just stupid."
It's ironic Andrews got pulled into the controversy, as she told Esquire in September when asked about the vaccine debate in sports, "I don't really want to step into things like that. I stay really far away from politics because listen, I'm paid to talk about sports and that's where my love and my allegiance lies."