Here's Who Joe Rogan Thinks Could Beat Donald Trump In 2024

During the December 24 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast's eponymous host threw out the name of a possible contender to Donald Trump for 2024 who Rogan believes would best the former president: none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama. "I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins," said Rogan (via The Wrap). "She's great, she's intelligent, she's articulate, she's the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people." He further went on to match up Obama with current Vice President Kamala Harris as a running-mate, despite Harris ' current poor approval ratings, many of which are seemingly correlated to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But Rogan also offered up an opinion on what would possibly curb a hypothetical Obama-Harris win — namely, instituting and enforcing prophylactic health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, which as of this report have claimed over 800,000 Americans, per The New York Times. "The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared," Rogan continued. "If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on." (Notably, Rogan himself has been the subject of controversy for promoting misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, per The Hill.)