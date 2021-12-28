Here's Who Joe Rogan Thinks Could Beat Donald Trump In 2024
Controversial podcaster and media personality Joe Rogan may not be the go-to expert for political commentary, but he has voiced his many opinions on "The Joe Rogan Experience," and continues to weigh in on matters in today's political landscape. Rogan, who is perhaps best known for hosting the scare-infused competitive TV show "Fear Factor," has garnered a reputation for giving platforms to less-than-savory types on his podcast. Despite a political background himself, and a penchant for bringing on controversial guests, this hasn't stopped the podcaster from delving into the discourse.
On his Christmas Eve episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan once again did exactly that. The topic of discussion? The next presidential election — or, more specifically, who could possibly beat Donald Trump in 2024. During the episode, Rogan predicted a future ticket for Trump, pairing him with GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been previously named as a 2024 favorite. But while many would assume Rogan's 2024 Democratic picks would be current incumbents President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, it seems Rogan thinks another potential candidate could have a fighting chance of beating Trump.
Joe Rogan thinks Michelle Obama could beat Trump in 2024
During the December 24 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," the podcast's eponymous host threw out the name of a possible contender to Donald Trump for 2024 who Rogan believes would best the former president: none other than former First Lady Michelle Obama. "I really believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins," said Rogan (via The Wrap). "She's great, she's intelligent, she's articulate, she's the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent articulate people." He further went on to match up Obama with current Vice President Kamala Harris as a running-mate, despite Harris ' current poor approval ratings, many of which are seemingly correlated to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But Rogan also offered up an opinion on what would possibly curb a hypothetical Obama-Harris win — namely, instituting and enforcing prophylactic health measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, which as of this report have claimed over 800,000 Americans, per The New York Times. "The only thing that would stop her is if she bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America that are making people scared," Rogan continued. "If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that's going on." (Notably, Rogan himself has been the subject of controversy for promoting misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, per The Hill.)