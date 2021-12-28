Has Amanda Kloots Officially Moved On With A New Star After Nick Cordero's Death?
Amanda Kloots has worked hard to navigate life after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in July 2020. Prior to Cordero's death, Kloots shared her family's journey while he spent several months in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, per the Los Angeles Times. Then, she shared her experiences adjusting to life without the "Rock of Ages" actor. Now, it seems she may be ready to consider romance again.
Kloots and Cordero had just relocated from New York to Los Angeles when he contracted COVID-19, as she shared in an October interview with People TV. Kloots explained, "He was tired. And then, he was in the ICU, and he couldn't breathe. And, like, within a matter of days," she recalled. Soon after his hospitalization, he was put on a ventilator and numerous complications followed. He had lung infections, septic shock, a leg amputation, and needed a pacemaker, all while Kloots took care of their young son. "There was a day in the hospital where they told me he had an hour left to live, and I was praying over him so hard," she shared. "The doctors said there's nothing medically more we can do, we are at our limit."
Cordero died 95 days after entering the hospital. After that, Kloots worked to pick up the pieces, joining "The Talk," competing on "Dancing with the Stars," and releasing a memoir. A December 27 dinner out that she highlighted on Instagram suggested she might now be ready to open up her heart to someone new.
Amanda Kloots grabbed dinner with a Bachelorette star
Amanda Kloots posted a sweet photo to Instagram that immediately generated a lot of buzz. "Finally met this guy in person after being Instagram friends for a year!! Lots of fried food, drinks, great chats and laughs!" she wrote. Her dinner companion looked quite familiar to anybody who watched Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette." The gentleman who joined Kloots at the Burntwood Tavern in Ohio is Michael Allio, who left "The Bachelorette" after an emotional video call with his young son.
The photo showed the two snuggled up close to one another, and she had one arm slung around his neck. He reached up with his free hand to hold her arm in place, and they smiled as the photo got taken. He shared the same pic via his Instagram Stories and added, "just two kids from Akron."
As it turns out, Kloots and Michael have more in common with one another than simply both being Ohio natives. As Michael shared on "The Bachelorette," he lost his wife Laura Ritter-Allio to cancer in September 2016, per Us Weekly. Her death left him raising their young son James on his own, much as Kloots is now raising her son Elvis on her own. So was this just a friendly dinner out, or could it be the start to something more significant and romantic? Fans of the two will be watching to see what, if anything, comes next for this pair.