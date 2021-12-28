Has Amanda Kloots Officially Moved On With A New Star After Nick Cordero's Death?

Amanda Kloots has worked hard to navigate life after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in July 2020. Prior to Cordero's death, Kloots shared her family's journey while he spent several months in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, per the Los Angeles Times. Then, she shared her experiences adjusting to life without the "Rock of Ages" actor. Now, it seems she may be ready to consider romance again.

Kloots and Cordero had just relocated from New York to Los Angeles when he contracted COVID-19, as she shared in an October interview with People TV. Kloots explained, "He was tired. And then, he was in the ICU, and he couldn't breathe. And, like, within a matter of days," she recalled. Soon after his hospitalization, he was put on a ventilator and numerous complications followed. He had lung infections, septic shock, a leg amputation, and needed a pacemaker, all while Kloots took care of their young son. "There was a day in the hospital where they told me he had an hour left to live, and I was praying over him so hard," she shared. "The doctors said there's nothing medically more we can do, we are at our limit."

Cordero died 95 days after entering the hospital. After that, Kloots worked to pick up the pieces, joining "The Talk," competing on "Dancing with the Stars," and releasing a memoir. A December 27 dinner out that she highlighted on Instagram suggested she might now be ready to open up her heart to someone new.