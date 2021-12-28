Lori Loughlin Makes A Rare Appearance On Social Media

It was a year ago — just before the holidays — that Lori Loughlin served a two-month prison sentence for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. In March 2019, Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded guilty and both served time in federal prison, paid hefty fines, and completed community service, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In March 2021, Loughlin was seen in public for the first time since leaving prison several months prior. The TV star was photographed in Los Angeles while volunteering with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, per Hollywood Life. But she has been rarely seen since, and she even stayed home while her daughter Olivia Jade competed on "Dancing with the Stars" last fall, despite the fact that the beauty influencer teased a possible sighting of her famous mama. "I would love for them to come," Olivia told with E! News Daily Pop of her parents. "They have really taken over dog duty for me. They have been really great dog grandparents at the moment, but hopefully if I stick around, they'll come to a show. I want to make them proud."

While her parents never showed up in the "DWTS" audience to cheer her on, it's clear that Olivia showed her mom a dance move or two