Lori Loughlin Makes A Rare Appearance On Social Media
It was a year ago — just before the holidays — that Lori Loughlin served a two-month prison sentence for her role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. In March 2019, Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. The couple pleaded guilty and both served time in federal prison, paid hefty fines, and completed community service, per The Hollywood Reporter.
In March 2021, Loughlin was seen in public for the first time since leaving prison several months prior. The TV star was photographed in Los Angeles while volunteering with Project Angel Food in Los Angeles, per Hollywood Life. But she has been rarely seen since, and she even stayed home while her daughter Olivia Jade competed on "Dancing with the Stars" last fall, despite the fact that the beauty influencer teased a possible sighting of her famous mama. "I would love for them to come," Olivia told with E! News Daily Pop of her parents. "They have really taken over dog duty for me. They have been really great dog grandparents at the moment, but hopefully if I stick around, they'll come to a show. I want to make them proud."
While her parents never showed up in the "DWTS" audience to cheer her on, it's clear that Olivia showed her mom a dance move or two
Lori Loughlin went in on this TikTok trend
Lori Loughlin made a rare return to social media a year after serving her prison sentence in the 2019 college admissions scandal, but it wasn't on her now-defunct Instagram page. Instead, the 57-year-old former "Full House" star made a cameo on her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli's TikTok account to show off her dance moves.
As part of the viral "You're a Jerk" trend, Olivia rated her mom's skills, giving her a hugely high score as the onetime Hallmark Channel star kicked up her legs in her large kitchen while dressed casually in a flannel and sweats. She grinned broadly as she danced in the house. "Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly did it kind of correctly," Olivia said in the clip, after giving herself a perfect 10 out of 10, and her sister, Bella, a mere 8 out of 10 because she was too "stiff." Of her father, designer Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia wrote, "Dad didn't want to participate but I'd predict he would have gotten a 10/10."
Olivia was careful to turn off the comments on her TikTok post, presumably to avoid criticism of her controversial clan.