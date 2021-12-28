Why Did Madonna Just Send A Public Warning To Tory Lanez?
Madonna clearly isn't the pop star to mess with, and she's proving just that by sending a public warning to R&B singer Tory Lanez.
The warning comes in the midst of Lanez's legal troubles as the singer continues the trial allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Back in October 2020, after major public backlash for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper, Lanez was charged with three felony counts, per People. Lanez pleaded not guilty in November, but awaits his fate as the trial reveals more details behind the night of the alleged shooting.
While hip-hop and R&B fans take sides, with most supporting Megan Thee Stallion and choosing to boycott Lanez, fans that stood by the R&B singer were excited when the artist dropped his latest album "Alone At Prom" in December. The album is a departure from Lanez's signature style, and paid homage to '80s dance music and his alter ego Ashton Rain. "I get bored easily," Lanez said to a fan asking why he went retro with his latest album. "And god gave me a range of talents ... sometimes I feel like I take too much time putting music out that I want to hear in the moment ... and I keep the music that I wanna hear forever to myself ... ima stop doing that s**t."
While major stars like LeBron James seem to be enjoying Lanez's new sound, one star that had a major issue with the album was Madonna.
Madonna accuses Tory Lanez for 'illegal use' of her hit Get Into The Groove
In a series of Instagram posts, Tory Lanez celebrated the drop of "Alone At Prom." Yet, the feedback quickly turned sour when the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, left a public warning on the star's Instagram.
"Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!" Madonna wrote, allegedly claiming Lanez sampled her music without the star's blessing. Madonna released "Into the Groove" back in 1985 off her second studio album "Like a Virgin." The Lanez song in question is "Pluto's Last Comet," which many agree does share a resemblance to Madonna's single. As of this writing, Lanez has yet to respond to the accusations.
This isn't the first time Madonna has publicly come after another artist after they have seemingly dissed her. Earlier in December, Madonna had something to say to 50 Cent after the rapper made a comment about her risqué Instagram photos. "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63," the rapper wrote in a since-deleted post (via Complex). "She shot out, if she don't get her old a** up. LMFAO." The star reportedly took to the comments to call 50 Cent "misogynistic, sexist" and "ageist."