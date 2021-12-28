Why Did Madonna Just Send A Public Warning To Tory Lanez?

Madonna clearly isn't the pop star to mess with, and she's proving just that by sending a public warning to R&B singer Tory Lanez.

The warning comes in the midst of Lanez's legal troubles as the singer continues the trial allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot. Back in October 2020, after major public backlash for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper, Lanez was charged with three felony counts, per People. Lanez pleaded not guilty in November, but awaits his fate as the trial reveals more details behind the night of the alleged shooting.

While hip-hop and R&B fans take sides, with most supporting Megan Thee Stallion and choosing to boycott Lanez, fans that stood by the R&B singer were excited when the artist dropped his latest album "Alone At Prom" in December. The album is a departure from Lanez's signature style, and paid homage to '80s dance music and his alter ego Ashton Rain. "I get bored easily," Lanez said to a fan asking why he went retro with his latest album. "And god gave me a range of talents ... sometimes I feel like I take too much time putting music out that I want to hear in the moment ... and I keep the music that I wanna hear forever to myself ... ima stop doing that s**t."

While major stars like LeBron James seem to be enjoying Lanez's new sound, one star that had a major issue with the album was Madonna.