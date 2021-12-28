Jada Pinkett Smith Gives A Candid Update About Her Autoimmune Disorder

Jada Pinkett Smith is no stranger to seeing her name in the headlines. Jada, who married Will Smith in 1997, already made a name for herself in the industry, starring in several films and hosting the show "Red Table" talk with her mother and daughter. Smith seems to be an open book in real life, and she doesn't shy away from giving her opinion on pretty much any topic, including her love life with Will.

Jada has been very open and honest about all aspects of her marriage, and in an interview with HuffPost Live, Jada addressed the rumors that she and Will have an open relationship, which has been a frequent topic of conversation. "I think that people get that idea because Will and I are very relaxed with one another," she shared. "But I've always told Will: 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK.'" The answer left many confused, causing Jada to pen a lengthy post on Facebook to clarify. "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so," she said, per She Knows. "This does NOT mean we have an open relationship... this means we have a GROWN one."

Not only has her relationship been a topic of conversation, but her health has been as well. And some might be surprised about what Jada had to say about her struggles with a tough autoimmune disorder.