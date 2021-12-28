Jada Pinkett Smith Gives A Candid Update About Her Autoimmune Disorder
Jada Pinkett Smith is no stranger to seeing her name in the headlines. Jada, who married Will Smith in 1997, already made a name for herself in the industry, starring in several films and hosting the show "Red Table" talk with her mother and daughter. Smith seems to be an open book in real life, and she doesn't shy away from giving her opinion on pretty much any topic, including her love life with Will.
Jada has been very open and honest about all aspects of her marriage, and in an interview with HuffPost Live, Jada addressed the rumors that she and Will have an open relationship, which has been a frequent topic of conversation. "I think that people get that idea because Will and I are very relaxed with one another," she shared. "But I've always told Will: 'You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK.'" The answer left many confused, causing Jada to pen a lengthy post on Facebook to clarify. "Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so," she said, per She Knows. "This does NOT mean we have an open relationship... this means we have a GROWN one."
Not only has her relationship been a topic of conversation, but her health has been as well. And some might be surprised about what Jada had to say about her struggles with a tough autoimmune disorder.
Jada Pinkett Smith is embracing her hair loss
Jada Pinkett Smith is not one to hold back on any topic, including her health. The "Red Table Talk" host suffers from a condition called alopecia, and according to WebMD, alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes bald spots. Some people experience more baldness than others, and it varies from person to person. In an Instagram video posted to Jada's feed in late December, she showed off her bald head while getting candid about the condition. "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp, so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something," she wrote in the caption. "Me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!"
The video captured Jada filming herself selfie-style to showcase her bald head. "Now, at this point, I can only laugh," she said. "Y'all know I've been struggling with alopecia, and just all of a sudden, one day, look at this line right here. Look at that," the mother of two stated while pointing out visible spots where hair was missing. The actor explained that she knows people may notice the areas more, so she wanted to do a video to address it herself. She also threw out a few ideas of what to do with her bald spots, suggesting that she may cover them up with rhinestones and make a little crown.
Jada's confidence shone through in the video, which isn't surprising considering her No. 1 beauty tip. "When you love yourself, it shows," she gushed in June, according to TODAY.