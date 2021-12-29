George Michael's Childhood Friend Makes New Tragic Claims About His Death

George Michael was well known as one half of the duo Wham!, along with Andrew Ridgeley. The two formed their band as teenagers and shot to fame with their hit, "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," as per Biography. Michael went on to pursue a solo career not long after Wham!'s initial success, and his first album, "Faith," has since sold over 25 million copies. He also sang duets with a number of other famous artists, including Elton John and Aretha Franklin. His duet with the latter, "I Knew You Were Waiting," won Michael his first Grammy award.

The "Father Figure" singer died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53. He was found by his partner, Fadi Fawaz, unresponsive in his bed, per the Daily Record. Following an autopsy, the coroner ruled that Michael had died from natural causes that included dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver. After the cause of death was revealed, Michael's former partner of 13 years, Kenny Goss, told the Mirror that he believed the pop artist's body had "just given up" after years of weakness and poor health. In the years prior to his death, he had fought off a nasty bout of pneumonia and survived a car accident, according to The Guardian.

Goss wasn't the only one to speculate about Michael's premature death. The "One More Try" singer's childhood friend, Andros Georgiou, also shared with the world his own suspicions regarding the circumstances around Michael's death.