Dr. Oz Is In Hot Water Over A Leaked Private Conversation
Dr. Oz campaign to join the U.S. Senate isn't off to the best start, with the TV doctor coming under fire for a leaked private conversation.
Oz announced he would run for the Senate as a Republican in his state of Pennsylvania back in November in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner. "We are angry at our government and at each other," Oz wrote. "We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal." Oz's announcement was immediately met with backlash, as the "Dr. Oz" show host's credibility has come into question in recent years for promoting unproven medical practices.
"The Dr. Oz Show" is expected to come to an end in January 2022, as the celeb works towards his political career. Unfortunately for Oz, the campaign is already facing leaks with one private conversation raising eyebrows.
Dr. Oz doesn't want to be the face of the Republican Party
Looking to get the inside details behind Dr. Oz's political campaign, one New York magazine writer found herself listening in on a private conversation between Oz and his wife Lisa Oz, and the dialogue has the TV doctor in hot water.
In her story on Oz titled, "The Political Life of Dr. Oz," after journalist Olivia Nuzzi exhausted all efforts to reach someone from Oz's campaign, she called the doctor's wife, and to their disdain, it worked — just not how anyone expected. While Mrs. Oz refused to speak to the reporter, she accidentally kept Nuzzi on the line while she and Dr. Oz discussed the unexpected call. "They engaged in paranoid conversation and argument for more than four minutes," Nuzzi alleged, claiming that Dr. Oz called her a "liar" while Mrs. Oz called her a "f***ing girl reporter." She then alleged Nuzzi "broke into some guy's house" alluding to what Nuzzi called a "made up" story from a former Donald Trump aide.
Of the four-minute conversation, perhaps the most striking revelation to become public was Dr. Oz's concern that one of his associate's previously spoke with Nuzzi and claimed the TV doctor was "going to be the next leader of the Republican Party." Dr. Oz claimed it was something "she shouldn't have said."
Though Dr. Oz first gained traction on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" — when Winfrey called him "America's Doctor" — the iconic host shied away from endorsing her old pal, instead opting to leave it to "the residents of Pennsylvania to decide," per People.