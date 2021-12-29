Dr. Oz Is In Hot Water Over A Leaked Private Conversation

Dr. Oz campaign to join the U.S. Senate isn't off to the best start, with the TV doctor coming under fire for a leaked private conversation.

Oz announced he would run for the Senate as a Republican in his state of Pennsylvania back in November in an op-ed for The Washington Examiner. "We are angry at our government and at each other," Oz wrote. "We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That's why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal." Oz's announcement was immediately met with backlash, as the "Dr. Oz" show host's credibility has come into question in recent years for promoting unproven medical practices.

"The Dr. Oz Show" is expected to come to an end in January 2022, as the celeb works towards his political career. Unfortunately for Oz, the campaign is already facing leaks with one private conversation raising eyebrows.