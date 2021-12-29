Did Justin Hartley Just Subtly Shade His Ex-Wife Chrishell Stause?
Ever since Justin Hartley pulled the plug on his second marriage to Chrishell Stause, he's made no mention of their divorce or his feelings for his ex-wife for that matter. However, the "Selling Sunset" star has made it pretty clear that she was not only left blindsided by Hartley's divorce filing, but also heartbroken by the demise of their marriage.
Speaking to ET Online back in May 2020, Stause couldn't help but get emotional over her split with Hartley, which she was still trying to process at the time. "I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she said before adding, "Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don't know, hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."
And while Stause admits that marriage certainly is a lot of hard work, Hartley recently said that it isn't, especially if you have the right person by your side. That said, did he just throw some major shade at his ex?
Justin Hartley finally has the 'right person' by his side
Soon after Justin Hartley cut the cord on his marriage to Chrishell Stause, he began dating his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star, Sofia Pernas, according to People. It didn't take long for the couple to realize that they were meant for each other and after just a little over a year of dating, they tied the knot in a private ceremony earlier this year.
Speaking to Haute Living in a new interview, Hartley made it no secret that his marriage to Pernas has completely changed his world. He told the publication, "It's incredible when you're not forcing things. It doesn't have to be that hard. You just meet the right person and you just go, 'Oh, this is amazing. It's just so wonderful!' You're so attracted and so attached to this person. You just love this person so much."
If that weren't enough, Hartley also admitted that things are much "easier" with Pernas. He continued, "It's not a codependency; I'm just at peace with myself. I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It's healthy and it's wonderful." Yikes. While no one knows if this is Hartley throwing some serious shade at Stause, it's good to know that he's definitely closed that chapter with Stause in his life, for better or for worse.