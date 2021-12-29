Did Justin Hartley Just Subtly Shade His Ex-Wife Chrishell Stause?

Ever since Justin Hartley pulled the plug on his second marriage to Chrishell Stause, he's made no mention of their divorce or his feelings for his ex-wife for that matter. However, the "Selling Sunset" star has made it pretty clear that she was not only left blindsided by Hartley's divorce filing, but also heartbroken by the demise of their marriage.

Speaking to ET Online back in May 2020, Stause couldn't help but get emotional over her split with Hartley, which she was still trying to process at the time. "I obviously really, truly love him and it's unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything," she said before adding, "Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don't know, hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

And while Stause admits that marriage certainly is a lot of hard work, Hartley recently said that it isn't, especially if you have the right person by your side. That said, did he just throw some major shade at his ex?