How Tom Brady's Best Moment With Gisele Came At The Worst Point In His Career
While there's no doubt that Tom Brady gets a lot of attention for his talents on the football field, he also finds himself in the gossip headlines thanks to his marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Sure, Brady is known for his strict diet and sleep regimen, and is someone who almost became a multi-sport athlete, but also for perhaps being the luckiest guy on the planet. But Brady's marriage to Bündchen hasn't always been easy.
While on "The Howard Stern Show" back in 2020, the NFL star opened up about some of his marriage struggles. "A couple of years ago... [Gisele] didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house," Brady said (via CBS Sports). "And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?' And that was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like, check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too... so you'd better start taking care of things at the house."
However, Brady also revealed that one of his best moments with his wife also happened to be during the lowest point of his career.
Tom Brady reflects on his marriage highs and football lows
During ESPN's "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" episode, Tom Brady admitted that he couldn't focus on his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, much less his personal life, during one of the lowest points of his career: the infamous New England Patriots "deflategate" scandal (which even got Bostonian Ben Affleck all hot and bothered). According to ESPN, the Patriots were accused of deflating the balls that were used during their games simply because Brady preferred to have a "softer grip" on them. The scandal resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady, which occurred during the same time that he married Bündchen back in 2016.
Reflecting on that time, Brady said (via the New York Post), "The third game, my wife and I went to Italy 'cause we never took a honeymoon when we got married but we figured, you know, we have this moment. We went to the Amalfi Coast, had probably one of the best moments of our marriage. Romantic experience, obviously, just us, the two of us, but she was also my workout partner." Brady and Bündchen are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9; Brady also shares son Jack, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Fast-forward to the future, and despite the controversy, Brady is still on top — with seven Super Bowl wins, a successful transfer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and with by his side. Judging by how things are going for Brady, we'd say that he has all his balls in a row.