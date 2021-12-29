How Tom Brady's Best Moment With Gisele Came At The Worst Point In His Career

While there's no doubt that Tom Brady gets a lot of attention for his talents on the football field, he also finds himself in the gossip headlines thanks to his marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Sure, Brady is known for his strict diet and sleep regimen, and is someone who almost became a multi-sport athlete, but also for perhaps being the luckiest guy on the planet. But Brady's marriage to Bündchen hasn't always been easy.

While on "The Howard Stern Show" back in 2020, the NFL star opened up about some of his marriage struggles. "A couple of years ago... [Gisele] didn't feel like I was doing my part for the family and she felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house," Brady said (via CBS Sports). "And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training,' and she's sitting there going, 'Well, when are you gonna do things for the house? When are you gonna take the kids to school and do that?' And that was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like, check myself because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too... so you'd better start taking care of things at the house."

However, Brady also revealed that one of his best moments with his wife also happened to be during the lowest point of his career.