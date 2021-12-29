Wendy Williams' Life Seems To Just Get Sadder And Sadder

It seems as if Wendy Williams can't catch a break.

For years, the controversial talk show host has battled with Graves' disease — which she went public with in February 2018. As University of Michigan Medical School professor Dr. Terry Jay Smith told NBC News, "Graves disease is an autoimmune disease [in which t]he immune system incorrectly identifies the thyroid as foreign," adding that, "Because of this misidentification, antibodies are generated and there are T-cells that intersect in their surveillance and produce factors which, in the case of Graves disease, frequently cause the over-activity of the thyroid gland, [aka hyperthyroidism]."

In light of her ongoing health crisis, Williams has stepped away from her iconic purple chair time and time again. Most recently, Williams has gone MIA from her show after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 on top of her ongoing health struggles. "The Wendy Williams Show," which is in its 13th season, is currently being hosted by a wide range of guest hosts — including Bill Bellamy, Leah Remini, and Whitney Cummings. It was also revealed that Williams won't be returning to the show come January, either.

On top of her professional struggles, Wendy Williams' personal life has also reportedly taken a hit over the holidays.