Wendy Williams' Life Seems To Just Get Sadder And Sadder
It seems as if Wendy Williams can't catch a break.
For years, the controversial talk show host has battled with Graves' disease — which she went public with in February 2018. As University of Michigan Medical School professor Dr. Terry Jay Smith told NBC News, "Graves disease is an autoimmune disease [in which t]he immune system incorrectly identifies the thyroid as foreign," adding that, "Because of this misidentification, antibodies are generated and there are T-cells that intersect in their surveillance and produce factors which, in the case of Graves disease, frequently cause the over-activity of the thyroid gland, [aka hyperthyroidism]."
In light of her ongoing health crisis, Williams has stepped away from her iconic purple chair time and time again. Most recently, Williams has gone MIA from her show after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19 on top of her ongoing health struggles. "The Wendy Williams Show," which is in its 13th season, is currently being hosted by a wide range of guest hosts — including Bill Bellamy, Leah Remini, and Whitney Cummings. It was also revealed that Williams won't be returning to the show come January, either.
On top of her professional struggles, Wendy Williams' personal life has also reportedly taken a hit over the holidays.
Wendy Williams reportedly spent the holidays alone
Holiday season is traditionally the perfect time to gather with family, but it seems like Wendy Williams spent that time in isolation. The talk show host, who has battled Graves' disease for a number of years, "no longer has any allies" as "she is totally unable to keep friends because they say she 'uses' people," an insider revealed to The Sun. "She's incredibly rude to people who try to get close to her, or try to help her."
Williams has also struggled with the implosion of her 22-year marriage to Kevin Hunter, which ended after Hunter's mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to their child. At the time of his and Williams' split, Hunter stated, per Page Six, "I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans." To add insult to injury, however, Hunter has since gotten engaged to Hudson.
And if that wasn't enough, Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr. has reportedly given his mom an "ultimatum" — dishing out "tough love" and telling her "he won't be in her life unless she fixes herself," according to The Sun. Williams also spent time at a wellness center where fans speculated she was suffering from dementia, though those rumors were eventually shot down.