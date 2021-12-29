Has Bobby Flay Finally Found The One?
Bobby Flay's love life has been anything but straightforward. The celebrity chef and Food Network star is a three-time divorcé, with the last experience reaching catastrophic proportions. In April 2015, Flay filed for divorce from actor Stephanie March, marking the beginning of a contentious court battle when the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actor challenged the terms of their prenuptial agreement, as TMZ reported at the time. In court documents, March accused Flay of cheating on her with "Mad Men" star January Jones, one of his assistants, Elyse Tirrell, and a third unidentified woman, as InTouch Weekly reported in June 2015.
As Flay sailed the difficult legal waters, he was also riding the highest waves of professional success. On June 2 of that year, Flay was inducted into the Hollywood Hall of Fame, becoming the first chef to get a star on the famed sidewalks, according to its website. However, the special day took a dark turn when a plane flew overhead during his speech with a banner displaying the word "cheater," as CBS News reported. March denied any involvement, per the Daily Mail, and there is no evidence the banner was directed at Flay — but still.
In February 2016, Flay started a relationship with actor Heléne Yorke, per his Instagram. But by October 2019, they had broken up, with Flay dissing that Yorke had "kicked me to the curb," according to People. Now, Flay is seeing writer Christina Pérez. Could she finally be the one?
Bobby Flay and Christina Pérez are reportedly getting serious
Bobby Flay and his girlfriend of a year, writer and creative director Christina Pérez, appear to be enjoying each other's company. Pérez joined her beau in the kitchen on December 27 to collaboratively make one of her family's recipes, the steps of which she shared on her Instagram Story, People. As they combined the ingredients for empanada asturiana, a savory pie traditional from Spain's northern province of Asturias, Pérez explained that she learned the recipe from her father, who learned it from his father.
Pérez's Stories show that Flay and his new girlfriend share a passion for food. Pérez's recent Instagram activity also seems to reinforce this notion as she shared snaps and clips of her and Flay enjoying delicious-looking meals during a getaway to Italy.
Earlier in December, Flay told People that those close to him have noticed how happy he looks with Pérez. "We were at an art gallery opening, and I walked over to two friends, and I was like, 'What are you guys talking about? They were like, 'We're talking about you! It's so nice to see you so happy,'" Flay said. Pérez is also influencing the celebrity chef's cooking style. "She's teaching me to cook with a lot less meat," he said, adding that she has motivated him to become interested in hiking. "I'm learning a little of the Zen California way," he joked.