Has Bobby Flay Finally Found The One?

Bobby Flay's love life has been anything but straightforward. The celebrity chef and Food Network star is a three-time divorcé, with the last experience reaching catastrophic proportions. In April 2015, Flay filed for divorce from actor Stephanie March, marking the beginning of a contentious court battle when the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actor challenged the terms of their prenuptial agreement, as TMZ reported at the time. In court documents, March accused Flay of cheating on her with "Mad Men" star January Jones, one of his assistants, Elyse Tirrell, and a third unidentified woman, as InTouch Weekly reported in June 2015.

As Flay sailed the difficult legal waters, he was also riding the highest waves of professional success. On June 2 of that year, Flay was inducted into the Hollywood Hall of Fame, becoming the first chef to get a star on the famed sidewalks, according to its website. However, the special day took a dark turn when a plane flew overhead during his speech with a banner displaying the word "cheater," as CBS News reported. March denied any involvement, per the Daily Mail, and there is no evidence the banner was directed at Flay — but still.

In February 2016, Flay started a relationship with actor Heléne Yorke, per his Instagram. But by October 2019, they had broken up, with Flay dissing that Yorke had "kicked me to the curb," according to People. Now, Flay is seeing writer Christina Pérez. Could she finally be the one?