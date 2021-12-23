How Has Bobby Flay Changed Since He Began His New Relationship?

Bobby Flay is arguably just as known for his work as a celebrity chef as he is for his turbulent love life. His personal life drew particular public attention in 2015, when Flay's marriage to actor Stephanie March came crashing down amid a series of cheating scandals. Flay met the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actor in 2000, and they subsequently tied the knot in 2005, as The New York Times reported at the time. But after 15 years together, the Food Network fixture filed for divorce from March, who was Flay's third wife, in April 2015, according to TMZ. While many couples ride out their divorces with no complications, Flay and March weren't one of them.

While contesting the terms of their prenup agreement, March accused Flay of cheating on her with three woman, InTouch Weekly reported in June of that year. And they weren't just any women. According to March, Flay had an affair with "Mad Men" star January Jones, the report detailed. The other woman was reportedly one of Flay's assistants, Elyse Tirrell, and the third was unidentified. To make matters worse for Flay, his alleged fling with Jones sent the internet ablaze with rumors that he could be her baby daddy, as ABC News speculated.

Just months after his headline-grabbing divorce from March was over, Flay began to date actor Heléne Yorke in February 2016, according to People, but the relationship ended in 2019. Now, Flay has found love again in Christina Pérez.