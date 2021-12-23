How Has Bobby Flay Changed Since He Began His New Relationship?
Bobby Flay is arguably just as known for his work as a celebrity chef as he is for his turbulent love life. His personal life drew particular public attention in 2015, when Flay's marriage to actor Stephanie March came crashing down amid a series of cheating scandals. Flay met the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" actor in 2000, and they subsequently tied the knot in 2005, as The New York Times reported at the time. But after 15 years together, the Food Network fixture filed for divorce from March, who was Flay's third wife, in April 2015, according to TMZ. While many couples ride out their divorces with no complications, Flay and March weren't one of them.
While contesting the terms of their prenup agreement, March accused Flay of cheating on her with three woman, InTouch Weekly reported in June of that year. And they weren't just any women. According to March, Flay had an affair with "Mad Men" star January Jones, the report detailed. The other woman was reportedly one of Flay's assistants, Elyse Tirrell, and the third was unidentified. To make matters worse for Flay, his alleged fling with Jones sent the internet ablaze with rumors that he could be her baby daddy, as ABC News speculated.
Just months after his headline-grabbing divorce from March was over, Flay began to date actor Heléne Yorke in February 2016, according to People, but the relationship ended in 2019. Now, Flay has found love again in Christina Pérez.
Bobby Flay's friends have noticed how happy he is
After spending some time as a single man, Bobby Flay is ready to make his girlfriend, Christina Pérez, part of his public life — and he couldn't be happier. In fact, Flay isn't the only one to see how cheerful he has been since meeting the writer and creative director. "We were at an art gallery opening, and I walked over to two friends, and I was like, 'What are you guys talking about?' They were like, 'We're talking about you! It's so nice to see you so happy,'" Flay told People.
Flay and Pérez began dating in late 2020, the report detailed, but they did not go public until November, when she accompanied him to the 2021 Breeders' Cup, as The U.S. Sun reported. Flay revealed he was in a relationship the previous month during a cooking demonstration on "TODAY," though he denied to reveal his girlfriend's identity, according to an October 1 report by The U.S. Sun.
Things appear to be going well for the two, with Flay gushing over how much she cheers him up. "My life is so crazy hectic, and she's always the light at the end of the day for me," Flay told People. The feeling is mutual, as Pérez shared on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the man who keeps me laughing and makes my life more delicious and sparkly than I could ever have imagined — love you x million," she wrote.