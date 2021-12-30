What The Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict Could Mean For Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has made multiple attempts to get the Southern District Court of New York to dismiss the case against him, which alleges that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was reportedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein at the age of 17. However, the civil case remains standing. Now that Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, Prince Andrew may be next, according to Rolling Stone. Lisa Bloom, who serves as attorney to many of the women who have come forward to make accusations against Epstein, told the publication that, "Prince Andrew should be quaking in his royal boots." She added that, "Reckoning is coming for everyone who enabled Jeffrey Epstein and participated in his scheme."

The Duke of York has maintained that he played no part in the crimes Epstein was accused of and that he never met Giuffre. In an interview with the BBC in 2019, Prince Andrew stated that "there was no indication" that his friend was trafficking young girls for sex. When asked specifically about Giuffre's claims, the prince said, "It didn't happen." Even after being confronted about the photograph that portrays Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre's waist, he claimed to have "no recollection of the photograph ever being taken."

In the meantime, Giuffre has issued a statement in which she states that she has "faith" that those involved in her abuse and that of many others will "be held accountable" by law (via Rolling Stone).

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).