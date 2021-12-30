The NFL Has Words For Tom Brady Over This Outburst

Tom Brady was handed a historic loss with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints on December 19 — and his behavior betrayed his frustrations during the game. In a 9-0 loss, it marked the first time in 15 years Brady failed to add any points to the board, per the New York Post. In a secondarily momentous event, Brady also made news for his verbal exchange with the Saints' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Captured on video and instantly gone viral on Twitter, Brady is seen shouting, "Go f*** yourself" at Allen, acting head coach that day, as he ran past him. Allen wasn't the only victim of Brady's blowing off steam. Right after, the quarterback was seen tossing a Microsoft Surface tablet on the ground from the Buccaneers bench.

First chalking his outburst up to "just football" in a post-game interview via the WFLA, Brady said the next day on his "Let's Go!" podcast, per the New York Post, that he was "pretty pissed" indeed. "We were wonderfully in the heat of the moment expressing, I wouldn't say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional," Brady said tongue-in-cheek. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also admitted, "I broke the tablet."

Well, it appears the NFL has something to say about Brady's latter offense.