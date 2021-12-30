The NFL Has Words For Tom Brady Over This Outburst
Tom Brady was handed a historic loss with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints on December 19 — and his behavior betrayed his frustrations during the game. In a 9-0 loss, it marked the first time in 15 years Brady failed to add any points to the board, per the New York Post. In a secondarily momentous event, Brady also made news for his verbal exchange with the Saints' defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. Captured on video and instantly gone viral on Twitter, Brady is seen shouting, "Go f*** yourself" at Allen, acting head coach that day, as he ran past him. Allen wasn't the only victim of Brady's blowing off steam. Right after, the quarterback was seen tossing a Microsoft Surface tablet on the ground from the Buccaneers bench.
First chalking his outburst up to "just football" in a post-game interview via the WFLA, Brady said the next day on his "Let's Go!" podcast, per the New York Post, that he was "pretty pissed" indeed. "We were wonderfully in the heat of the moment expressing, I wouldn't say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment, it was emotional," Brady said tongue-in-cheek. The seven-time Super Bowl champ also admitted, "I broke the tablet."
Well, it appears the NFL has something to say about Brady's latter offense.
Tom Brady will be fined if he throws another tablet
Tom Brady got off easy with the NFL over December 19's Tablet-gate. However, as Brady told co-host Jim Gray on their SiriusXM "Let's Go!" podcast (per the New York Post) on December 28, "I can't throw another Surface or else I get fined." Brady also laughingly pointed out, "Although I think it was pretty good marketing for the Surface at the end of the day. I think it worked out pretty well for them." The NFL does want to keep Microsoft (manufacturer of the Surface) happy, as the league was paid $400 million to exclusively use the tablet.
Brady explained on his podcast the full competitive fury he felt in that moment. "I didn't want to throw an interception with that tablet so I made sure it hit the ground," Brady emphasized. "It was out of use. There was no chance of that one being using that tablet after I got ahold of that tablet." Well, damn.
Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who intercepted Brady and caused the quarterback to lash out, cheekily tweeted after the game, "Hey @Microsoft @surface can y'all send me a new Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his." Microsoft replied to Gardner-Johnson, deadpanning in a deleted tweet, "We've reviewed the tape and while we don't recommend throwing your @surface (even if your friend holds the NFL record for career completions), here are some tips for caring for your Surface."