Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Return To A Favorite Spot For Secret Rendezvous

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez certainly haven't been shy about their rekindled love and constant public displays of affection, both on and off the red carpet. The actor has also made it no secret that he's completely in awe of what his girlfriend can do and the "effect" J.Lo has on people, despite the fact that the couple pulled the plug on their relationship right before their wedding day back in 2004. He told Adweek in an interview (via People): "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."

And while there's no doubt that Affleck has become a top priority at Lopez's dinner table these days, the couple's relationship sure has been grabbing a lot of attention lately, as they seem not to get enough of each other. That might be one of the reasons why Affleck and Lopez decided to have a secret rendezvous at this popular hotspot that seems to have quite the significance in their relationship.