Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Return To A Favorite Spot For Secret Rendezvous
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez certainly haven't been shy about their rekindled love and constant public displays of affection, both on and off the red carpet. The actor has also made it no secret that he's completely in awe of what his girlfriend can do and the "effect" J.Lo has on people, despite the fact that the couple pulled the plug on their relationship right before their wedding day back in 2004. He told Adweek in an interview (via People): "At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect."
And while there's no doubt that Affleck has become a top priority at Lopez's dinner table these days, the couple's relationship sure has been grabbing a lot of attention lately, as they seem not to get enough of each other. That might be one of the reasons why Affleck and Lopez decided to have a secret rendezvous at this popular hotspot that seems to have quite the significance in their relationship.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are committed to making things work — particularly at this celeb hotspot
According to the Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently spent a rare rainy day in Los Angeles at the Hotel Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme. The celebrity couple looked chic in matching beige coats as they made their way inside the hotel's lobby on December 29 with Lopez's teenage kids. Page Six points out that the Hotel Bel-Air must be a place of great significance for the couple, as they apparently spent a lot of time meeting up there back in April of this year and right before their relationship began making headlines again.
And for those critics who might be making bets on how long the remixed version of Bennifer will last this time around, sources close to the couple say that they certainly want to go the distance this time around. According to Us Weekly, one insider says Affleck and Lopez have "not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work," and that all the attention they are getting "doesn't faze [Lopez and Affleck] one iota. They're fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."
In other words, it sounds like the Hotel Bel-Air might be gearing up for a not-so-secret celebrity wedding in the future. Fingers crossed.