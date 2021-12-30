Nicole Kidman Is Absolutely Fuming After Being Asked About Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is not having it.

Since 2006, the Australian actor has been happily married to country music superstar, Keith Urban. In the past decade-and-a-half, the couple has welcomed daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Meeting at G'Day LA, an event honoring Australians in Tinseltown, in 2005, Kidman admitted to falling for Urban almost immediately. "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," the actor told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. Despite such, she was not alone in her feelings. Urban, on the other hand, told Oprah Winfrey that he "very nervously" mustered up the courage to talk to Kidman at the time, wondering, "Why would she want to talk to me?" Luckily, though, it all worked out in the end for the power couple.

Before tying the knot with Urban, Kidman was married to Hollywood extraordinaire Tom Cruise, whom she met on the set of "Days of Thunder." Married from 1990 to 2001, the former couple shares two kids — son Connor and adopted daughter Isabella. In 2001, Cruise filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." The two have since remained mum about the split, with Kidman opining that "It almost feels disrespectful [to Keith]" to discuss it, per Us Weekly.

Even to this day, Nicole Kidman does not like discussing her past life with Tom Cruise.