Why Is Sarah Jessica Parker Closing Her NYC Store Effective Immediately?

Sarah Jessica Parker is best known for her iconic role as fashionista Carrie Bradshaw in "Sex and the City," which first premiered in 1998. Decades since the original series began on HBO, with its final episode in 2004, it has since seen Parker and the rest of the cast return to reprise their roles in the 2021 reboot, "And Just Like That..." However, what casual fans of the franchise might not know is that Parker also has had successful business ventures outside of her acting career.

In 2005, she started a fragrance collection, which was followed by a shoe line, SJP, in 2014 that has since expanded, with stores across the globe, according to The Richest. Though the shoes are sold in locations from Las Vegas to Dubai, Parker herself lives in Manhattan. New York City, of course, is home to her legacy, both through "SATC" and two stores — a flagship in Midtown and a boutique in South Street Seaport, per the company's website.

For Parker, the business is personal. "To be on the floor with customers is my favorite part of the business," Parker told Town & Country in November 2020. "I'm getting shoes for them and learning all about their lives. We do virtual shopping, and for deliveries south of 54th Street, I drop shoes off to the customers myself."

Though Parker's show is experiencing renewed success, her business ventures might be taking a financial hit.