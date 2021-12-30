The Real Reason Joe Rogan Is Canceling His Sold Out Show

All Joe Rogan headlines recently seem to revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic. After the popular podcaster announced he contracted the virus in a September Instagram video, Rogan shared with followers his home treatment that included a variety of FDA-unapproved medicinal solutions. The podcaster especially attracted negative attention for touting his use of Ivermectin, a "deworming veterinary drug that is formulated for use in cows and horses," according to NPR (albeit, a version of the drug does exist for human use... to treat head lice and skin conditions primarily).

In the past, Rogan has been outspoken about his doubts about the necessity of the COVID-19 vaccines. In an April 28 episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan expressed that the young and healthy do not need to be vaccinated at all. "I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated," Rogan said, per Forbes. "But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no." Given his endorsement of unproven drugs as treatment, this comment only became more controversial after Rogan revealed his use of Ivermectin. CNN harshly criticized Rogan for promoting the anti-parasitic medication as treatment for the coronavirus and refused to apologize for calling the drug a "horse dewormer" on-air, per the Daily Mail.

Just when you thought waters couldn't get hotter in terms of Rogan's stance on COVID-19 vaccines, the entertainer's career was dealt a blow in late December directly because of it.