The Real Reason Joe Rogan Is Canceling His Sold Out Show
All Joe Rogan headlines recently seem to revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic. After the popular podcaster announced he contracted the virus in a September Instagram video, Rogan shared with followers his home treatment that included a variety of FDA-unapproved medicinal solutions. The podcaster especially attracted negative attention for touting his use of Ivermectin, a "deworming veterinary drug that is formulated for use in cows and horses," according to NPR (albeit, a version of the drug does exist for human use... to treat head lice and skin conditions primarily).
In the past, Rogan has been outspoken about his doubts about the necessity of the COVID-19 vaccines. In an April 28 episode of his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan expressed that the young and healthy do not need to be vaccinated at all. "I think for the most part it's safe to get vaccinated," Rogan said, per Forbes. "But if you're like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I'll go no." Given his endorsement of unproven drugs as treatment, this comment only became more controversial after Rogan revealed his use of Ivermectin. CNN harshly criticized Rogan for promoting the anti-parasitic medication as treatment for the coronavirus and refused to apologize for calling the drug a "horse dewormer" on-air, per the Daily Mail.
Just when you thought waters couldn't get hotter in terms of Rogan's stance on COVID-19 vaccines, the entertainer's career was dealt a blow in late December directly because of it.
Joe Rogan is sticking to his principles
Joe Rogan would have performed a sold-out comedy show in Vancouver, Canada on April 20, 2022, but he isn't vaccinated and he won't be. Per The Hill, the British Columbia province of Canada requires proof of vaccination in certain indoor venues, including the Rogers Arena at which the Rogan show was set to take place.
While this is obviously devastating news to both fans and Rogan himself, the choice was Rogan's. Rogan said in a December 24 episode of his podcast, "My 4/20 show that's sold out in Vancouver — I don't think that's happening. I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated. I'm not gonna get vaccinated. " Per The Hill, Rogan's April show has been pushed back to October 24, 2022, but that date is also likely a tentative one conditional on the ever-changing state of the pandemic.
Rogan elaborated his stance on COVID-19 vaccines to episode guest Tim Dillon, insisting, "I have antibodies. It doesn't make any sense." In an earlier October interview with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, Rogan even asked if those who have had COVID-19 should still receive the vaccine. As Gupta explained, natural immunity depends on age and their specific case's severity and cited a study in which 40 percent of recovered COVID-19 patients did not have helpful COVID-19 antibodies in their system.