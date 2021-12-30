Have Chris Noth's Assault Allegations Changed Future Plans For And Just Like That?
Chris Noth has been in some very hot water recently after several sexual assault allegations have been made against him. Just days after the "And Just Like That" premiere on HBO Max, two women spoke out to The Hollywood Reporter with their stories, claiming that seeing Noth reprise his "Sex and the City" role was triggering.
The scandal became a bigger bombshell when three more women came forward, one being country singer Lisa Gentile, who claimed that Noth threatened her into staying silent after the alleged incident in 2002, per THR. In a statement to THR, Noth denied all of the allegations, claiming that "the encounters were consensual." He continued, "I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
Now the future of "And Just Like That" is up in the air, seeing as how the assault allegations have overshadowed talk of the revival.
Season 2 of And Just Like That is now up in the air
The "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" was hotly anticipated and even had potential for more seasons. However, now the series may not have a future because of the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, according to a source for Us Weekly. "There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped," the exclusive source said. "Everyone is raw."
Noth's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is especially upset about the entire incident and was reportedly blindsided by Noth's alleged behavior, another source told Us Weekly on December 29. Referring to Parker's iconic character on "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That," the source said, "She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position." They continued, "Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt."
Two other of Noth's co-stars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, penned a joint statement with Parker after the stories came to light. Davis shared the statement to Twitter and it read, "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." Along with Season 2 of "And Just Like That," Noth's future career is up in the air after being dropped by his talent agency and his CBS show "The Equalizer," per THR.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).