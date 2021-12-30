Have Chris Noth's Assault Allegations Changed Future Plans For And Just Like That?

The "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" was hotly anticipated and even had potential for more seasons. However, now the series may not have a future because of the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, according to a source for Us Weekly. "There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped," the exclusive source said. "Everyone is raw."

Noth's co-star Sarah Jessica Parker is especially upset about the entire incident and was reportedly blindsided by Noth's alleged behavior, another source told Us Weekly on December 29. Referring to Parker's iconic character on "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That," the source said, "She is fiercely protective of Carrie Bradshaw and livid that she and everyone else at the show has been put into this position." They continued, "Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt."

Two other of Noth's co-stars, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, penned a joint statement with Parker after the stories came to light. Davis shared the statement to Twitter and it read, "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it." Along with Season 2 of "And Just Like That," Noth's future career is up in the air after being dropped by his talent agency and his CBS show "The Equalizer," per THR.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).