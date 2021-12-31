This Was Betty White's Last Public Appearance

The entertainment world is in mourning as actor Betty White has died at the age of 99. First reported by TMZ, the cultural icon reportedly died in her home on December 31. With her roles in "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "Hot in Cleveland," White left an extraordinary impression amongst the entire entertainment landscape.

White's final years, however, unfortunately, came amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdowns, mask mandates, and social distancing marring her last years, the amiable White was seemingly relegated to lying low. In fact, White's rep, Jeff Witjas, confirmed to TMZ in May that White's in-person interactions were at a minimum.

Spending time in isolation, the outlet noted that she would make phone calls, write letters, and have limited visits with her inner circle. And despite being an animal advocate, she had no pets at the time — aside from a few ducks on her property that would say hello to her every day, as TMZ noted. So with Betty White remaining in isolation for so long, this begs the question — when exactly was her last public appearance?