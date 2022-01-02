The Real Reason Joe Gatto Is Leaving Impractical Jokers
Bad news ahead for "Impractical Jokers" fans. Comedian Joe Gatto just gave a major announcement about his future on the beloved series. The improv comedy show first aired on TruTV in 2011 and has since taken off to make fans laugh around the world. "Impractical Jokers" features Gatto's real-life friends, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, otherwise known as The Tenderloins comedy troupe, and follows their hilarious pranks on one another.
Gatto previously called the show the friend group's "home run" in comedy. "This is our form. This is really the best way for us to be funny, in my opinion, because we're just being us," he told Den of Geek in 2016. "The secret ingredient of the show is that it's more of a friendship show than a hidden camera prank show because you see us interact as real friends of twenty-six years."
While audiences adore the "Impractical Jokers" cast for their hijinks, Gatto has also shared inside looks into his family life with fans. Gatto and his wife Bessy share two children, daughter Milani and son Remington, and are big pet "Adopt Don't Shop" advocates. The comedian recently shared a snap of his bride hanging out with dogs from an animal rescue to Instagram. "Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine," he wrote. Unfortunately Gatto's latest personal life update isn't so positive. Here's the real reason Gatto is departing from the comedy show.
Joe Gatto is getting a divorce
To the shock of fans, Joe Gatto revealed why he is leaving "Impractical Jokers" in a lengthy Instagram post. "Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished," he wrote. "However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away."
Gatto shared that he and his wife of almost 10 years are divorcing, prompting him to leave the series. "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids," he wrote. On her own Instagram page, Bessy announced that "with love and respect," they are splitting and look forward to co-parenting together. "We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together," she wrote.
Gatto went on to praise his co-stars. "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh." Brian "Q" Quinn responded to the news with a written statement to fans on Instagram. "After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe," he shared. "While we are saddened to see him go, we [can't wait] to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family."