The Real Reason Joe Gatto Is Leaving Impractical Jokers

Bad news ahead for "Impractical Jokers" fans. Comedian Joe Gatto just gave a major announcement about his future on the beloved series. The improv comedy show first aired on TruTV in 2011 and has since taken off to make fans laugh around the world. "Impractical Jokers" features Gatto's real-life friends, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, otherwise known as The Tenderloins comedy troupe, and follows their hilarious pranks on one another.

Gatto previously called the show the friend group's "home run" in comedy. "This is our form. This is really the best way for us to be funny, in my opinion, because we're just being us," he told Den of Geek in 2016. "The secret ingredient of the show is that it's more of a friendship show than a hidden camera prank show because you see us interact as real friends of twenty-six years."

While audiences adore the "Impractical Jokers" cast for their hijinks, Gatto has also shared inside looks into his family life with fans. Gatto and his wife Bessy share two children, daughter Milani and son Remington, and are big pet "Adopt Don't Shop" advocates. The comedian recently shared a snap of his bride hanging out with dogs from an animal rescue to Instagram. "Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine," he wrote. Unfortunately Gatto's latest personal life update isn't so positive. Here's the real reason Gatto is departing from the comedy show.