This Is The Career People See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Embarking On Next

The year 2021 was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's version of a debutante's coming-out party. From accompanying mom Angelina Jolie to film premieres to being sighted by paparazzi more often, Shiloh's public presence alone has increased in 2021. Moreover, she did what every social arrival should do — a major style transformation. At the Los Angeles premiere of Angelina's film "Eternals," Shiloh turned heads for swapping her longtime Peter Pan haircut for a chic bun — and wore a dress, departing from the androgynous button-up shirts and hoodies of years' past.

The attention on Shiloh has only intensified in late 2021. A Life & Style insider reported in November that she was already fielding "a couple offers" in the modeling industry that "she's mulling over." While the 5-foot-5-inches (per Vizaca), Shiloh isn't rushing to stack her portfolio, it is reported Angelina is supportive if she does. Angelina, per the source, "knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders" and is "well aware that there's interest from the fashion world" in her daughter. Just prior in late October, reports from Hollywood Life suggested the teenager might also be getting committed to her hobby of dancing. An anonymous In Touch Weekly source called Shiloh a "natural dancer" and claimed that both mom Angelina and dad Brad Pitt are "impressed" and "couldn't be prouder."

With all these career options suddenly springing up in front of Shiloh, what did 617 people surveyed by Nicki Swift say when asked, "What career do you see Shiloh Jolie-Pitt taking on?"