This Is The Career People See Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Embarking On Next
The year 2021 was Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's version of a debutante's coming-out party. From accompanying mom Angelina Jolie to film premieres to being sighted by paparazzi more often, Shiloh's public presence alone has increased in 2021. Moreover, she did what every social arrival should do — a major style transformation. At the Los Angeles premiere of Angelina's film "Eternals," Shiloh turned heads for swapping her longtime Peter Pan haircut for a chic bun — and wore a dress, departing from the androgynous button-up shirts and hoodies of years' past.
The attention on Shiloh has only intensified in late 2021. A Life & Style insider reported in November that she was already fielding "a couple offers" in the modeling industry that "she's mulling over." While the 5-foot-5-inches (per Vizaca), Shiloh isn't rushing to stack her portfolio, it is reported Angelina is supportive if she does. Angelina, per the source, "knows Shiloh has a good head on her shoulders" and is "well aware that there's interest from the fashion world" in her daughter. Just prior in late October, reports from Hollywood Life suggested the teenager might also be getting committed to her hobby of dancing. An anonymous In Touch Weekly source called Shiloh a "natural dancer" and claimed that both mom Angelina and dad Brad Pitt are "impressed" and "couldn't be prouder."
With all these career options suddenly springing up in front of Shiloh, what did 617 people surveyed by Nicki Swift say when asked, "What career do you see Shiloh Jolie-Pitt taking on?"
Could Shiloh Jolie-Pitt model like her mother did?
Well, according to two-thirds of respondents in Nicki Swift's survey, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's probable first career move involves getting ready for her close-up. That's because 33.87% out of 617 participants opined this should be as a model, while 33.55% supported Shiloh following parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt into the acting biz. Life & Style's report of Shiloh already "mulling over" modeling offers are easy to believe, as Angelina was a teen model herself. HuffPost even described Angelina as "destined for stardom" in one photo call when she was a mere 16. Sounds like her daughter should practice her best Naomi Campbell, if only just in case.
A good chunk of surveyees (23.34% precisely) also could see Shiloh taking after her parents' philanthropic passions professionally. After all, the teenager already has a charity named after her! Returning with her mother to her birth country Namibia in 2017, Shiloh helped christen the opening of the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary, which rehabilitates elephants and rhinos who have been abused or subject to poaching, per People. "Her face lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time," a source told the magazine of Shiloh's charitable trip.
Lastly, while Shiloh seems to be enjoying the art form of dance a great deal, only 9.24% of survey respondents thought Angelina's daughter would pursue it as a career. To be fair, dancing is hard on a professional level and how many celebrity children-cum-prima ballerinas are there in the world?