Who Joined Donald And Melania Trump For Their New Year's Eve Party?
Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump celebrated New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago. The former first couple made a return to tradition by attending the Mar-a-Lago bash after skipping the event last year because Donald lost the 2020 election. Daily Mail reported Donald wore a tuxedo, while Melania looked festive in a silver gown. While the former president seemed to enjoy the New Year's Eve celebration, there may be bumpy roads ahead, as his legal issues appear to grow more serious. As the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection draws near, Donald is facing trouble in the January 6 investigation.
On January 2, Rep. Liz Cheney dropped a bombshell on "Face the Nation." The House Select Committee co-chair said, "The committee has firsthand testimony that President Trump was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office, watching on television as the Capitol was assaulted as the violence occurred. We know that is clearly a supreme dereliction of duty." Cheney explained that the group was trying to determine if we "need enhanced penalties for that kind of dereliction of duty. But we've certainly never seen anything like that as a nation before." The Wyoming representative ended the interview by saying the committee "won't be deterred. At the end of the day, the facts matter, and the truth matters."
As the legal cloud looms over Donald Trump, you won't be surprised by the guests who joined the former president and his wife at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald and Melania Trump rang in 2022 with their inner circle
Donald Trump and his wife Melania were joined by many of Trumpworld's allies on New Year's Eve. Newsweek reported that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attended the black-tie gala, and Daily Mail reported Eric and Laura Trump joined the former president and first lady. Several members of Donald's inner circle also celebrated at Mar-a-Lago. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani rang in the near year with the Trumps and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Congressman Gaetz brought his new wife Ginger Luckey to the gala, and the photos showed the couple having fun. However, Gaetz is part of an ongoing investigation involving sex-trafficking with a minor, which appears to be getting more serious. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Roger B. Handberg III as interim U.S. Attorney for Tampa-based Middle District of Florida, per Yahoo. Handberg has an extensive background in the areas of fraud and child exploitation, which might not bode well for the legal challenges facing Gaetz. Legal drama seems to be swirling amidst several guests; according to The Hill, Giuliani faces multiple lawsuits, and Trump is being asked for a deposition on January 7 in the tax fraud case against him in New York State, per CNBC.
On a lighter note, two new faces celebrated 2022 at Mar-a-Lago. Country superstar Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean have recently joined the former president's orbit, per Country Now. Jason gushed about the party on Instagram, writing that, "New Years was the best of all time."