Who Joined Donald And Melania Trump For Their New Year's Eve Party?

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump celebrated New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago. The former first couple made a return to tradition by attending the Mar-a-Lago bash after skipping the event last year because Donald lost the 2020 election. Daily Mail reported Donald wore a tuxedo, while Melania looked festive in a silver gown. While the former president seemed to enjoy the New Year's Eve celebration, there may be bumpy roads ahead, as his legal issues appear to grow more serious. As the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection draws near, Donald is facing trouble in the January 6 investigation.

On January 2, Rep. Liz Cheney dropped a bombshell on "Face the Nation." The House Select Committee co-chair said, "The committee has firsthand testimony that President Trump was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office, watching on television as the Capitol was assaulted as the violence occurred. We know that is clearly a supreme dereliction of duty." Cheney explained that the group was trying to determine if we "need enhanced penalties for that kind of dereliction of duty. But we've certainly never seen anything like that as a nation before." The Wyoming representative ended the interview by saying the committee "won't be deterred. At the end of the day, the facts matter, and the truth matters."

As the legal cloud looms over Donald Trump, you won't be surprised by the guests who joined the former president and his wife at Mar-a-Lago.