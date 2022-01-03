The Huge Mistake The Harry Potter Reunion Special Made That Fans Can't Get Enough Of

After all this time, Potterheads across the world still can't get enough of "Harry Potter." To ring in the new year on a magical note, HBO Max dropped the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" reunion special much to the delight of fans. Viewers were taken for a ride as we got to see our favorite actors reunite and reminisce their days at Hogwarts when they were filming their adventures in the Wizarding World.

From the cast's audition experiences and mischief on-set, to their struggles while filming certain scenes, fans gained a more in-depth understanding about how the entire movie series came to be. With Potterheads hanging on to every scene, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but notice some blunders that made it into the documentary. For starters, many noticed the actors who played the Weasley twins, James and Oliver Phelps, had their names swapped during their interview.

Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley, turned the mistake into a laughing matter when he posted a screenshot on Instagram. "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," he wrote. "This is legit hilarious," Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, commented. "It was my doing," Tom Felton, the actor behind Draco Malfoy, quipped. But this tiny yet hilarious error wasn't the only one fans noticed.