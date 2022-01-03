The Real Reason Marjorie Taylor Greene Got Permanently Banned From Twitter

Republican Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy... or getting booted off Twitter.

As you may recall, prior to Greene's permanent suspension on January 1, her personal Twitter account has been temporarily suspended two other times. Per The Washington Post, the representative's account was first suspended for 12 hours in July 2021 when she falsely claimed that COVID-19 was "not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65." Upon learning that her account had been suspended, Greene took to Facebook to air out her grievances during a live stream wherein she told her followers that her freedom of speech was "under attack," via People. Then only one month later, in August 2021, she was suspended for an entire week after penning another tweet that alleged COVID-19 vaccines were "failing."

Alas, that was only the tip of the iceberg for Greene as she found herself permanently banished from the social media platform on New Year's Day. But what did she do this time and why the permanent suspension? The answer may or may not surprise you...