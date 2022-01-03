The Real Reason Marjorie Taylor Greene Got Permanently Banned From Twitter
Republican Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene is no stranger to controversy... or getting booted off Twitter.
As you may recall, prior to Greene's permanent suspension on January 1, her personal Twitter account has been temporarily suspended two other times. Per The Washington Post, the representative's account was first suspended for 12 hours in July 2021 when she falsely claimed that COVID-19 was "not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65." Upon learning that her account had been suspended, Greene took to Facebook to air out her grievances during a live stream wherein she told her followers that her freedom of speech was "under attack," via People. Then only one month later, in August 2021, she was suspended for an entire week after penning another tweet that alleged COVID-19 vaccines were "failing."
Alas, that was only the tip of the iceberg for Greene as she found herself permanently banished from the social media platform on New Year's Day. But what did she do this time and why the permanent suspension? The answer may or may not surprise you...
Twitter has a strike system
For it's one, two, three strikes you're out... on Twitter.
A spokesperson for Twitter cited a strike system as the reason for politician Marjorie Taylor Greene starting off 2022 with a freshly suspended Twitter account. "We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy. We've been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy," a representative for Twitter confirmed to CBS News. Hours before her account was suspended Greene published a tweet wherein she referred to COVID-19 vaccines as "dangerous" and claimed that "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths are ignored," per Variety.
Still, Greene wasn't willing to go down quietly. After getting eighty-sixed from Twitter, Greene took to GETTR, a new social networking platform founded by Jason Miller, a former political aide to Donald Trump. "Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth. That's fine, I'll show America we don't need them and it's time to defeat our enemies," she penned in a scathing post. Per its official site, GETTR touts itself as being "founded on the principle of the free speech, independent thought and rejecting political censorship and 'cancel culture.'" It should also be noted that Greene's congressional Twitter account is currently still active and she has full access to it.