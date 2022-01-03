51% Of People Agree This Celebrity Family Is By Far The Most Annoying
In the U.S., we don't have a royal family to obsess over. Sure, we may have the presidential family, but they don't quite have the same dazzling effect on Americans like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William do. Instead, you could say that we find our royalty in the hills of Hollywood with certain celebrity families. Take the Jolie-Pitts, for example. Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and their gaggle of six kids were constantly the subject of paparazzi photos in the 2000s, and Americans ate it up.
But the most famous family comparable to that of the U.K.'s royal family is undoubtedly the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, and Rob have certainly taken over today's pop culture. You probably can't flip through a magazine nowadays without seeing one of the uber-famous siblings on a page. And it's all thanks to their hit reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which is ending after 20 seasons on the air and several spinoffs. Some people are die-hard Kardashian fans, while others couldn't care less. So out of all of the celebrity families out there, you may not be too surprised to hear how the Kardashians stack up when it comes to getting on peoples' nerves.
People think the Kardashians are the most annoying celeb family
Out of the most famous American celebrity families, a staggering amount of people agree that the Kardashian-Jenner family is the most annoying. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 611 people around the country and asked them which celebrity family they find the most annoying, and with 51% of votes, the Kardashians earned the title. Maybe people count the family's controversial moments, such as Kendall's Pepsi ad or Kim's blackface incident, to be the irritating factor. Or it could be the fact that many believe the family doesn't have talent and their fame may be unwarranted, something Barbara Walters mentioned in a 2011 interview with the family. She said, "You are famous for being famous. You don't really act; you don't sing; you don't dance. You don't have any — forgive me — any talent," (via HuffPost).
People also seem to think that the Duggars of "19 Kids and Counting" fame are up there in terms of the most annoying celebrity family, having received 25% of the votes. Given the fact that Josh Duggar was just found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography, it's not hard to imagine why people would find them annoying, among other things.