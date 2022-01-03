The Intimate Moment Hilaria Baldwin Wants Her Children To Remember
It goes without saying that 2021 was a rough year for many — including Alec Baldwin who accidentally shot and killed his friend and colleague, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, on the set of his Western film, "Rust."
Like many, however, it appears the Baldwin family is entering into 2022 cautiously optimistic. "I planned a whole post & year dedicated to the best year ever. Then I got scared-what if more horrible things happen & I can't make it all good for everyone?" Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin began in an Instagram post on January 1. "Then I realized that this thinking is the problem. Life is naturally flawed. Its beautiful & tragic, happy & sad. There is no magical: it's just gonna be good," she declared.
In the spirit of a new year and resolutions, there is one thing that Hilaria wants her children to always remember about their famous father...
Hilaria Baldwin wants her children to remember Alec Baldwin read to them
Hilaria Baldwin is in the business of making memories in 2022!
Hilaria took to her Instagram account on January 2 to capture a moment that she wants her children to remember for a lifetime: their famous father, Alec Baldwin, reading to them. "I hope you remember that he read to you every night before bed," she penned in the post along with a photo of Alec with two of their youngest pajama-clad children on his lap.
As you may recall, Alec is a father to a whopping seven children, one from a previous marriage, and six with his wife, Hilaria. "I think on one level you appreciate it more. When I was younger and when work was primary, I had to divide my time with that," Baldwin explained during an appearance on "Today" when asked about the perks of being a parent later in life. "As my friend said, especially with all my sons, they can be a bit curt from time to time. And so, my friend said to me, 'Don't worry at your age. By the time they're saying things that really upset you, you'll be deaf, anyway, so don't worry,'" he joked. Here's to many more bedtime stories in 2022!