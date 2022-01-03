Which Anchorman Star Was Just Arrested For A Hit And Run?

David Koechner may not be a household name, but he has been involved with a handful of wildly successful projects over his prolific comedy career. The actor is often recognized by fans, but they do not always recall his name. "With people on the street, it's always, 'That guy! Hey you! I know you!' and that kind of thing," he told Paste in 2013. Koechner played Champ Kind in the "Anchorman" movies, which helped firmly establish him in Hollywood. At that time in his career, Koechner still had to audition to land the part as Champ.

In addition to his role in the "Anchorman" movies, Koechner had a recurring role on "The Office." Both of those memorable characters had grating personalities, which Koechner insisted was not indicative of his real life behavior. "Playing myself? I hope not because all of the ones I'm most popular for are pretty despicable guys," he told NOLA.com in 2012. Another trait Koechner's most recognizable characters shared was a penchant for drinking booze. "Todd Packer is misogynistic, he's an alcoholic, misogynist homophobe who's got low character, tells horrible jokes," he said about his famous television character. "So I'm not that guy, I'm not like Champ Kind [from 'Anchorman'] again who is an alcoholic misogynist homophobe," Koechner added.

Although Koechner is different from those characters, he still found himself in hot water with authorities for an incident that was suited for those characters instead.