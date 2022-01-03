Tori Roloff Defends Decision To Continue Filming Little People, Big World

The Roloff clan has seemingly been on TLC forever in their long-running hit "Little People Big World." The show began in 2006, per IMDb, and as of this writing, it's still on the air. Fans have gone through a lot with the famous family, including a divorce and a few marriages. The show has also seen members like Jacob Roloff lash out against the series, and Molly Roloff also stopped appearing.

Twins Jeremy and Zach Roloff chose to stay on the series for longer than their siblings — but in July 2018, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, opted to leave. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote on his Instagram announcement. "A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride." He thanked all of his loyal fans for their support throughout the years, adding that they had a lot more other projects in the works.

When Jeremy and Audrey opted to leave the hit series, Tori and Zach stayed on — as did Jeremy and Zach's divorced parents, Amy and Matt. Fans have watched Tori and Zach welcome son Jackson and daughter Lilah, and hope to see a lot more of their lives. According to Tori, it's not over yet — and she says the family will continue filming.