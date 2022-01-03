Tori Roloff Defends Decision To Continue Filming Little People, Big World
The Roloff clan has seemingly been on TLC forever in their long-running hit "Little People Big World." The show began in 2006, per IMDb, and as of this writing, it's still on the air. Fans have gone through a lot with the famous family, including a divorce and a few marriages. The show has also seen members like Jacob Roloff lash out against the series, and Molly Roloff also stopped appearing.
Twins Jeremy and Zach Roloff chose to stay on the series for longer than their siblings — but in July 2018, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, opted to leave. "After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come," Jeremy wrote on his Instagram announcement. "A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride." He thanked all of his loyal fans for their support throughout the years, adding that they had a lot more other projects in the works.
When Jeremy and Audrey opted to leave the hit series, Tori and Zach stayed on — as did Jeremy and Zach's divorced parents, Amy and Matt. Fans have watched Tori and Zach welcome son Jackson and daughter Lilah, and hope to see a lot more of their lives. According to Tori, it's not over yet — and she says the family will continue filming.
Tori Roloff says Little People, Big World still works for their family
Tori Roloff took to her Instagram stories to answer questions from fans in early January. "Thoughts on Jer saying that LPBW was doing more harm than good and it needs to end?" one person asked. "I don't know what he said, but each individual family had to make their own decisions," Tori wrote. "It still works for our family and we enjoying our story. It needed to end for them." The reality star did not elaborate any further on the matter, but it's seemingly a question that she gets a lot and she didn't need to address it but instead chose to address it.
As to what Jeremy Roloff had to say about "Little People, Big World," he had also been fielding fan questions when he was asked why he wasn't on the show anymore. In a since-deleted Instagram story (via Without A Crystal Ball), Jeremy explained that he and his wife Audrey Roloff haven't been on the show for four years. "For many reasons, but I think in short it became something I didn't want to associate with anymore. It's become that athlete that just won't hang up the cleats, so he's doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process," he wrote. The former reality star also added that he and Audrey "had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on tv," adding he was "thankful for the opportunity, it was a great run, etc etc. but for those of you paying attention, I know you understand." Interesting!