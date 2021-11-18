Tori And Zach Roloff's Family Is About To Change

"Little People, Big World" stars Zach and Tori Roloff have had a rollercoaster year. In March, Tori took to Instagram to share some heartwrenching news. She wrote that while she and Zach had planned to share the news of another little Roloff on the way, they instead received some devastating news. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," Tori wrote. Opening up about the loss, she added, "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment." Zach and Tori have two children, Jackson, age 4, and Lilah Ray, age 1, and this baby would have been their third child. In June, Tori spoke with Us Weekly and got candid about her hopes for expanding their family: "I think that we're still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby. And until then, we're just kind of happy where we are."

Then, Zach and Tori dropped another bombshell in October. The couple shared on social media that they had decided to switch states and move into another home. Tori wrote, "We will miss Portland but we're so excited for our new adventure in... WASHINGTON!" However, she also reassured fans that they would still be filming "Little People Big World." Now it seems as if 2022 will mark a new chapter in the lives of Zach and Tori.