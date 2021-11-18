Tori And Zach Roloff's Family Is About To Change
"Little People, Big World" stars Zach and Tori Roloff have had a rollercoaster year. In March, Tori took to Instagram to share some heartwrenching news. She wrote that while she and Zach had planned to share the news of another little Roloff on the way, they instead received some devastating news. "We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier," Tori wrote. Opening up about the loss, she added, "I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment." Zach and Tori have two children, Jackson, age 4, and Lilah Ray, age 1, and this baby would have been their third child. In June, Tori spoke with Us Weekly and got candid about her hopes for expanding their family: "I think that we're still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby. And until then, we're just kind of happy where we are."
Then, Zach and Tori dropped another bombshell in October. The couple shared on social media that they had decided to switch states and move into another home. Tori wrote, "We will miss Portland but we're so excited for our new adventure in... WASHINGTON!" However, she also reassured fans that they would still be filming "Little People Big World." Now it seems as if 2022 will mark a new chapter in the lives of Zach and Tori.
Zach and Tori Roloff 'grateful' for 'sweet gift'
Tori and Zach Roloff sparked a social media frenzy when they made a stunning announcement. Tori spilled the tea first, writing, "We are so excited to share some exciting news with you! Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!" She attached three photos to the post, the first being a blackboard announcing that "Baby Roloff #3" was "coming Spring 2022." The second depicted the Roloffs with their two kids and Tori cradling her bump. In the pic, Jackson and Lilah Ray looked adorable in their muted color scheme outfits that were set off by the burnt hues of the autumnal woods behind them. The third snap showed Tori and Zach holding an ultrasound photo, clearly delighted with the new addition to their family. Zach posted the news three hours later, adding that "Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!" Smart, and clearly smitten, man.
In June, Tori revealed to Us Weekly that she and Zach were devastated after her miscarriage, but were "still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby." She also shared, "I've always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them," before adding, "I think those parents are amazing. It's not something we've necessarily talked about, but ... I think it's incredible." And if they ever decide to adopt, we'll be there too.