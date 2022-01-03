How Is Whoopi Goldberg Feeling Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis?

An episode of "The View" in September 2021 became awkward when hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly asked to leave in the middle of filming. Apparently, the pair both had COVID-19 tests that came back positive, per Deadline. Although those tests wound up being false positives, and both hosts subsequently submitted multiple negative tests, it was a tense experience. "It really was uncomfortable for my results to be released publicly before I even knew what was going on," Hostin said on "The View" after she returned to the show following the COVID-19 scare. She called the experience "triggering" as a family member had died of the respiratory illness around that time.

Before getting her COVID-19 vaccine, Whoopi Goldberg admitted she was nervous it would be painful. "Let me tell you, I was sweating. ... When you look at it on the news, the needle looks this big. As it turns out, the needle is this big and I didn't feel it," Goldberg said on an episode of "The View" from March 2021. Cameras followed the veteran daytime host for her initial shot and her second dose.

On December 15, 2021, Goldberg was forced to take time away from the show after she came in contact with a person who had tested positive, per People. Goldberg was able to return quickly as she tested negative. A few weeks later she was not as lucky, and was officially diagnosed with COVID-19.