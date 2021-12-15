The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Was Absent From The View

During the December 15 airing of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg's cohost Joy Behar assured fans of the daytime show that Goldberg's absence was not an indication that Goldberg was in ill-health (via Decider). "First of all, Whoopi wanted me to tell everyone that she feels fine and healthy, but because she was in close contact with someone who tested positive, she won't be here today and tomorrow," said Behar, referring to safety measures undertaken by Goldberg in response to a possible COVID-19 exposure.

After reiterating to viewers that Goldberg is "fine," and later stating Goldberg had not tested positive for coronavirus, Behar underscored the show's policy regarding the disease: "if you're near someone who has been exposed and you're positive, you cannot come here." She also noted that Goldberg intended to return to the show as normal later in the week, test results permitting, and that she had already received a vaccine booster shot.

COVID-19 safety measures and masking protocols have been a controversial subject on "The View" in the past. In July, then-host Meghan McCain rallied against masking mandates during a particularly alarming update in cases caused by the delta variant, deriding these preventative measures for inhibiting American freedoms. At the time, her fellow co-hosts lambasted her points on-air. After announcing her intention to leave the show that month, McCain exited the show a few weeks later.