Betty White's Real-Life Relationship With Her Golden Girls Co-Stars Will Surprise You

Actor and comedian Betty White, who recently passed away at the age of 99, had a variety of roles during her decades-spanning career in Hollywood. Most notable was her part as Rose Nylund in NBC's sitcom "The Golden Girls," which aired from 1985 to 1992. The show's premise centered on four women: Rose (White), along with Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty), who live together as single women in Miami.

While the original "Golden Girls" stars are no longer with us, the interviews they gave during the show and lives after shed some light on what really occurred. In 1988, McClanahan did an interview with Larry King, according to Outsider. "I think somewhere along the way, if you're not getting along it begins to undermine a show's success. It begins to seep in through the cracks. This is a wonderful experience that we're having. And everyone always asks 'do you really have as much fun as you seem you're having and do you really like each other?' Fact is, yes, we do," she said.

Although the jokes and connections between the "Golden Girls" cast members appealed to fans with its kind, lighthearted energy, not everything remained perfect behind-the-scenes. During the seven seasons of the sitcom, the relationships between co-stars grew tense at times — even if they considered themselves friends.