How Blake Shelton Ended His 2021 With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani closed out 2021 on a cheerful note.

Overall, 2021 proved to be a momentous year for music's favorite lovebirds. After getting engaged in October 2020, the loving couple tied the knot in July 2021. As both Stefani and Shelton were previously married — Stefani to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to fellow country music singer Miranda Lambert — the two made the jump to get married after six years together. In January 2021, the then-engaged Stefani was asked about being "gun shy" regarding their marriage, to which she told TODAY, "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together." The two would ultimately come together in holy matrimony in the summer.

During their wedding ceremony, Shelton recalled being left stunned and emotional by Stefani's wedding vows. "The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost," he stated (per People). "She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been," he continued, adding that's what really "hit" him. "Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me." Now, Blake Shelton is looking back at his whirlwind year with Gwen Stefani.