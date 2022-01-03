How Blake Shelton Ended His 2021 With Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani closed out 2021 on a cheerful note.
Overall, 2021 proved to be a momentous year for music's favorite lovebirds. After getting engaged in October 2020, the loving couple tied the knot in July 2021. As both Stefani and Shelton were previously married — Stefani to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to fellow country music singer Miranda Lambert — the two made the jump to get married after six years together. In January 2021, the then-engaged Stefani was asked about being "gun shy" regarding their marriage, to which she told TODAY, "I think there was a lot to consider when you have so many people involved. Children, and their hearts, and everybody in my family [and] his family, we all went through a lot together." The two would ultimately come together in holy matrimony in the summer.
During their wedding ceremony, Shelton recalled being left stunned and emotional by Stefani's wedding vows. "The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and my dad as if she had known them almost," he stated (per People). "She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must've been," he continued, adding that's what really "hit" him. "Like, I couldn't believe how hard it hit me." Now, Blake Shelton is looking back at his whirlwind year with Gwen Stefani.
Blake Shelton shares a heartwarming video to end 2021
Some might say that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship is really quite wholesome. For six (going on seven!) years, their relationship has captured the hearts of faithful "The Voice" and music lovers around the world. As 2021 is now behind us, Shelton took to Instagram to reflect on his memory-filled year, which included marrying Stefani.
In a video montage set to his track "Fire Up the Night," Shelton wrote, "2021 was one for the books.. Let's see what ya got 2022!!! C'mon!!!" The video package starts off with a sweet photo of Stefani kissing her now-husband on the cheek along with some of Shelton's musical accomplishments throughout the year. Pictured in the video were also Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, both of whom work with the married couple on "The Voice." The video then concluded with a photo of Stefani smiling in her wedding dress as she and Shelton drive off.
The opening photo from the montage actually stemmed from the couple's first married Thanksgiving in November — which has become a family tradition throughout the couple's relationship. With a penchant for wacky turkey recipes, Shelton told People, "The first year, we made a hot Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey." He continued, adding, "The next year ... We ended up doing a Funyuns turkey, which actually tasted a lot like a regular turkey. I guess whatever they put in Funyuns, it's the same stuff."