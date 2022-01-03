How Much Has Meghan Markle Spent On Clothes Since Quitting The Royal Family?

It seems like no matter what Meghan Markle does, all eyes are on her. No stranger to the spotlight, the former actor and current public figure, wife, and mother has opinions on her every action, despite choosing to take a step back from everything in the past year. She and her husband, Prince Harry, gave up their royal duties officially in February 2021, per the Associated Press, and have chosen to live a slightly more private life with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Despite giving up their royal affiliation, though, Harry and Meghan have still made a number of public appearances in the past year, primarily to continue their activism. The two have poured time and energy into their Archewell Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to bringing people together and fostering change in communities around the world. The couple also appeared at the Global Citizen concert in New York in September 2021 to advocate for vaccine availability for everyone and to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Meghan made a handful of other appearances in 2021 for causes she cares about and to pop up in her husband's work as well. Long story short, Meghan has done some impactful work in 2021 — and had a baby — and yet we're here to talk about the price tag on her 2021 wardrobe.