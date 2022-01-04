Who Finally Convinced Betty White To Host SNL After She Rejected The Offer Three Times?
The news that iconic actor Betty White had died at the age of 99 shook the world on December 31. In a statement given to People on January 3, the actor's agent, Jeff Witjas, revealed that White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home." He added that "natural causes" explained her death, dispelling rumors that it was the COVID booster shot that contributed to her passing. In fact, Witjas denied that the "Golden Palace" star had even received the booster and cautioned those who continued to spread the rumor, "Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."
Fortunately, White held a healthy outlook on her one-day death throughout her life, which she revealed to HLN's Joy Behar in a 2011 interview after the last of her fellow "Golden Girls" co-stars had died (via CNN). In response to Behar's question about whether she feared death, White gave a firm, "No, not at all." As the world mourns her death, many are revisiting the highlights of her career, which spanned seven decades and earned her many awards and accolades, including multiple Emmy Awards. There was also the time she hosted an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2010 — for which she won one of her Emmys — despite the fact she first had to be convinced to take on the "SNL" duties.
Betty White was hesitant to make the move to New York to host SNL
Despite a fan-led Facebook campaign to get her to host "Saturday Night Live," Betty White initially rejected creator of the series, Lorne Michaels', request three times, according to People. The actor's agent, Jeff Witjas, told the publication this week that White didn't initially accept was because she "didn't really want to go to New York...". However, Witjas, who also happened to be a good friend of White's, convinced her to give the opportunity a shot. He revealed, "I said to her, 'You have to do it.' I mean, how could she not? And she trusted me."
Fortunately, the late actor didn't regret accepting and had a great time filming the episode. On the plane back to L.A., the "Golden Girls" star thanked her agent for a "fabulous" experience. "And as a friend and an agent, that was the best thing she could have said," Witjas said. According to Vulture, White's 2010 appearance on the show earned her the title of the oldest host, and the episode was watched by over 12 million people. Plus, she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
Following the actor's death at the end of December, NBC aired the "SNL" episode she had hosted in tribute, per Us Weekly. The episode also famously starred Jay-Z, who dedicated his performance of "Young Forever" to White at the time. The "Hot in Cleveland" star told the audience that she couldn't believe she was sitting in front of them. It seems that despite turning down the initial offer several times, White was happy to have finally accepted.