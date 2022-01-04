Who Finally Convinced Betty White To Host SNL After She Rejected The Offer Three Times?

Despite a fan-led Facebook campaign to get her to host "Saturday Night Live," Betty White initially rejected creator of the series, Lorne Michaels', request three times, according to People. The actor's agent, Jeff Witjas, told the publication this week that White didn't initially accept was because she "didn't really want to go to New York...". However, Witjas, who also happened to be a good friend of White's, convinced her to give the opportunity a shot. He revealed, "I said to her, 'You have to do it.' I mean, how could she not? And she trusted me."

Fortunately, the late actor didn't regret accepting and had a great time filming the episode. On the plane back to L.A., the "Golden Girls" star thanked her agent for a "fabulous" experience. "And as a friend and an agent, that was the best thing she could have said," Witjas said. According to Vulture, White's 2010 appearance on the show earned her the title of the oldest host, and the episode was watched by over 12 million people. Plus, she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Following the actor's death at the end of December, NBC aired the "SNL" episode she had hosted in tribute, per Us Weekly. The episode also famously starred Jay-Z, who dedicated his performance of "Young Forever" to White at the time. The "Hot in Cleveland" star told the audience that she couldn't believe she was sitting in front of them. It seems that despite turning down the initial offer several times, White was happy to have finally accepted.