Did Betty White Die In Her Sleep?

Fans, friends, and celebrities alike are mourning the loss of legendary actor Betty White, after her agent broke the news that she tragically died on New Year's Eve. According to The Hollywood Reporter, White died in her Los Angeles home unexpectedly, weeks before turning 100. The actor spent eight decades working in Hollywood including iconic roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland." "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," said White's agent Jeff Witjas to People. "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White confirmed just that back in 2012 in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." The star told Kati Couric her "mother had the most wonderful outlook on death" that she adopted herself. "She would always say, 'Nobody knows. People think they do — you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment — but nobody ever knows until it happens.'" News of White's death came as a surprise to fans, who never imagined the day the world would lose their American sweetheart. "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," said White's agent.

Now, details are emerging about the cause of death for White, and whether or not her health had an impact.