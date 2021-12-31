The Real Reason Betty White Wasn't Afraid To Die

Hearts broke around the world when Betty White died on December 31. The former "Golden Girls" star who has a career spanning decades reportedly died peacefully at home of natural causes just two weeks prior to her 100th birthday. Fans around the world and her fellow Hollywood stars paid tribute to her life and her work, leaving messages on social media about how White impacted their lives. Many people shared their favorite quotes from her roles, especially as Rose Nylund in "Golden Girls." Others shared their favorite advice they'd learned from White, like how she'd lived as long of as life as she did.

She told People in her recent cover story celebrating her upcoming birthday that one of her secrets to her long life is her diet. "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," she said jokingly. Ever the optimist and full-time funny lady, White also told People, "I always find the positive."

Her positivity and zest for life no doubt carried her through all these years and contributed to her not being afraid to die.