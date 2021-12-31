The Real Reason Betty White Wasn't Afraid To Die
Hearts broke around the world when Betty White died on December 31. The former "Golden Girls" star who has a career spanning decades reportedly died peacefully at home of natural causes just two weeks prior to her 100th birthday. Fans around the world and her fellow Hollywood stars paid tribute to her life and her work, leaving messages on social media about how White impacted their lives. Many people shared their favorite quotes from her roles, especially as Rose Nylund in "Golden Girls." Others shared their favorite advice they'd learned from White, like how she'd lived as long of as life as she did.
She told People in her recent cover story celebrating her upcoming birthday that one of her secrets to her long life is her diet. "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working," she said jokingly. Ever the optimist and full-time funny lady, White also told People, "I always find the positive."
Her positivity and zest for life no doubt carried her through all these years and contributed to her not being afraid to die.
Betty White said when you die, you discover the 'secret'
Betty White made an appearance on "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2011 and discussed the topic of dying. The show resurfaced the video from the interview and shared it on December 31 in remembrance of White. In her interview, White shared that she wasn't afraid to die, and in fact, in death, you discover the secret.
"My mother had the most wonderful outlook on death," White shared on the show. "She would always say, 'Nobody knows. People think they do — you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment — but nobody ever knows until it happens. ... Growing up, whenever we'd lose somebody, she'd always say, 'Now, they know the secret." In fact, White's friend and co-star in the movie "The Proposal," Ryan Reynolds, even mentioned "the secret" in his heartfelt tribute to her on Instagram after her death.
In the CBS interview, White went on to share that while she didn't want to preach about living a long life, she can partially attribute some of her longevity to her love of animals. "Kindness and consideration of somebody besides yourself, I think that keeps you feeling young. I really do," she said.